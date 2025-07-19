Stuntman SM Raju Death: Akshay Kumar Insures 650 Artists Amid Safety Debate and Legal Actions

The Indian film fraternity is reeling from the profound shock of stunt artist S.M. Raju’s (Mohan Raj) untimely death an incident that occurred on July 13 during a high-octane SUV stunt sequence for Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film in Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu. The 52-year-old veteran stuntman lost his life when his vehicle reportedly toppled after a ramp jump sending shockwaves through the industry.

The tragic event caught on camera and quickly going viral on social media has ignited a fierce debate about the glaring lack of film set safety standards and the often-overlooked welfare of stuntmen and women across the country.

In a commendable move addressing these critical concerns Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reaffirmed his commitment to the safety of stunt professionals. Reports on July 17 confirmed that Akshay Kumar known for his own action-hero persona has been providing health and accident insurance coverage for over 650 stunt artists in India for the past eight years funded directly from his own pocket. This crucial policy offers cashless medical treatment up to Rs. 95.5 lakh covering injuries sustained both on and off set.

Veteran stunt professional Vikram Singh Dahiya who has worked in major films like OMG 2 and Gunjan Saxena publicly thanked Akshay Kumar stating Thanks to Akshay sir around 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now covered under insurance. This revelation underscores the pressing need for such protective measures in a high-risk profession.

The accident has drawn sharp criticism from within the global action community. American action choreographer Lee Whittaker whose extensive work includes blockbusters like Baahubali and Vishwaroopam voiced his strong disappointment in the prevailing lack of safety protocols on many Indian film sets. Speaking to SCREEN Whittaker asserted one should die doing a stunt. Safety precautions must meet high standards for the safety of the performer and the crew. If there isn’t then the stunt should never happen.