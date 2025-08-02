Home > Entertainment > Alia Bhatt Relives ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ Rehearsals as Rocky Aur Rani Wins Big at National Awards

Alia Bhatt shares a behind-the-scenes clip from Dhindora Baje Re rehearsals after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins National Award. The film, directed by Karan Johar, celebrates Bollywood tradition with a modern touch and features a stellar ensemble cast.

Alia Bhatt in Dhindora Baje Re
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 20:09:18 IST

Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9 after the well deserved success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the 71st National Film Awards and she is not hiding that joy. The film won two prestigious awards including Best Choreography for the lively, vibrant track “Dhindora Baje Re,” the actress released a heartfelt rehearsal video that made fans beam just as brightly as she did.

A Heartfelt Tribute: Alia Bhatt Shares Joyful Rehearsal Moment with Vaibhavi Merchant

The clip shared on her Instagram displays Alia fully engaged in dance practice, tackling the intricate choreography while being closely observed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The main point? A touching instance occurs when Vaibhavi, visibly impressed, gives Alia a small gift — a symbol of gratitude that causes the actor to shine with joy. “Revisiting these moments fills my heart with so much joy today,” Alia wrote, adding, “Dhindora Baje Re is your genius, Vaibhavi.”



 Alia, who took to social media to express gratitude not only to the choreographer but also to the whole team involved in the film. “This victory belongs to you,” she remarked, declaring it a moment of collective pride.

Alia Shines in a Modern Classic: Honouring Tradition, Talent, and National Recognition

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani showcased a quintessential Bollywood extravaganza, featuring Alia alongside Ranveer Singh in a narrative that blended drama, romance, and cultural conflicts. Featuring veterans such as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, it became more than a film — it transformed into a celebration of traditional Hindi cinema infused with contemporary flair.

With fans overwhelming the comments with affection and praise, it was evident that the passion and effort put into those rehearsals made the victory even more rewarding. It clearly shows how much effort and dedication is put into a film for it to be recognised nationally.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Reaction as Rocky Aur Rani Wins National Award

