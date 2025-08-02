Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Reaction as Rocky Aur Rani Wins National Award

Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins the National Award. The film’s emotional connection with audiences and Ranveer’s hard work, especially in dance, are praised. Director Karan Johar calls the film deeply meaningful and celebrates its success.

Ranveer Singh As Rocky Randhawa
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 06:18:20 IST

Ranveer Singh is over the moon after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The movie has really resonated with viewers, becoming what Ranveer refers to as a “comfort film” for numerous individuals. It  showed us all the phases of love on might expereince.

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Emotional Connect and Hard Work Behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Discussing the victory, Ranveer expressed how touched and thankful he feels. He stated, “It’s truly astonishing to witness how individuals have welcomed the movie. From joy to sorrow, the responses have been incredibly genuine. Understanding that our narrative has resonated with so many is truly remarkable. The film’s achievement is evident in more than mere box office figures  it has transformed into a source of comfort and happiness for many.

Ranveer’s character, Rocky Randhawa, is full of life and really jumps off the screen. He told how much hard work went into getting ready for the role, especially a Kathak dance scene that was pretty challenging. Ranveer practiced for over six weeks, pushing through the tough moments to get it just right. That dedication really showed  people, including critics and fans, couldn’t stop praising him for it.

Karan Johar Reflects on the Film’s Impact and Meaningful National Award Win

Director Karan Johar, who stepped back into the director’s role with this film, shared his enthusiasm regarding the award. He described the film as “extremely meaningful to me” and expressed his excitement that it connected with so many individuals.

In the end, this National Award victory isn’t just about getting recognised, it’s about how Rocky Aur Rani has evolved into a film that offers solace, happiness, and unity to its viewers. 

Tags: National Award, ranveer singh, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

