Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dubai pre-wedding bash goes viral with champagne pops, yacht party fun and moments with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy.

Photos and videos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media. (Photo: @HydTimes)
Photos and videos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media. (Photo: @HydTimes)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 2, 2026 17:41:41 IST

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

Allu Arjun’s younger brother, actor Allu Sirish, has kickstarted his wedding celebrations with fiancée Nayanika Reddy in style.

Ahead of their much-awaited March wedding, the couple hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash in Dubai, attended by close friends and family members. 

Photos and videos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous and glamorous moments from the festivities.

Yacht Party, Champagne Pops And Celebration With Loved Ones

One of the highlights of the pre-wedding celebration was a private yacht party, where Allu Sirish and Nayanika were seen enjoying the evening with their inner circle. In a viral video, Sirish is seen popping open a champagne bottle and spraying it into the air as guests cheer around him.



The couple looked visibly happy as they celebrated the occasion surrounded by their loved ones, soaking in the festive mood against the stunning Dubai skyline.

Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Add Star Power To The Celebration

Superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were also part of the celebration and were seen enjoying every moment of the bash. In one of the clips, Allu Arjun stood smiling behind his brother during the champagne moment.

The Pushpa star looked stylish in a black and gold Versace printed silk shirt, while Sneha Reddy turned heads in a soft pink dress as she stood beside him, holding his arm in another video from the party.

Sophie Choudry Shares Inside Pictures From The Bash

Actor and singer Sophie Choudry, who attended the pre-wedding bash, shared several inside pictures from the celebration on social media. She posted a cheerful photo with the soon-to-be-married couple on the yacht and wrote, “Celebrating my dearest Siri @allusirish and his gorgeous bride to be.”

Sophie also posed for pictures with Allu Arjun and shared another group photo clicked at a beach club in Dubai, offering fans more glimpses from the star-studded celebration.

Engagement Attended By Allu-Konidela Family

Allu Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31, 2025, in the presence of their families. The engagement ceremony was attended by prominent members of the Allu-Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and others.

Wedding Date Holds Special Significance

The couple is set to tie the knot on March 6. Interestingly, the date also marks the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, making it an even more special and memorable occasion for the family.

With the Dubai pre-wedding bash already creating a buzz online, fans are now eagerly looking forward to more glimpses from Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s wedding celebrations.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 5:41 PM IST
Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s Dreamy Dubai Pre-Wedding Bash Goes Viral: Champagne Pops, Yacht Party With Brother Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Steals Spotlight

