Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

US President Donald Trump hit out at the ‘pathetic’ and ‘talentless’ Trevor Noah, who presented this year’s Grammy Awards, characterizing the program as ‘the worst’ and ‘virtually unwatchable’.

What Did Trevor Noah Say About President Trump?

During Sunday night’s Grammys, comedian Trevor Noah took a jab at Trump and his one-time friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. “It’s practically impossible to watch the Grammy Awards—they’re the worst! CBS is lucky not to have this rubbish clutter its airwaves any longer. POTUS stated on the social media platform Truth Social, “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

After Billie Eilish won the ‘Song of the Year’ Grammy, Noah transitioned for a moment with a joke at Trump’s expense. “There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?,” Variety cited Noah’s remarks from the award ceremony.

Trump’s Reaction To That

Trump took to Truth Social platform to hit back, “Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.” Calling the host a “total loser”, the US President wrote, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT”

Noah also joked about current events and the news cycle. While explaining a Korean drinking game linked to Bruno Mars and Rose’s hit song APT., he compared it to life in the US. Talking about the game, he told the audience: “In America, every time you turn on the news, you drink.” He then looked back at how things have changed since the late 1990s. While talking about Lauryn Hill returning to the Grammy stage for the first time in many years, Noah compared past and present headlines.”Back in 1999, the president had had a sex scandal, people thought computers were about to destroy the world and Diddy was arrested — boy how times have changed,” Noah said.

Noah also joked on the quantity of renowned faces in the audience. He likened the space to a millionaire wedding while mentioning celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Pharrell, and Doechii. He stated to the audience, “There are so many stars in this room, I feel like I’m at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, but with way, way more Black people, you know what I mean?” This year marks Noah’s last time hosting the Grammys. Even after quitting The Daily Show in 2022, he continued to play the part, which he had initially taken on while still hosting the program. He is also serving as an executive producer for this year’s ceremony.

(With Inputs From ANI)

