Ameesha Patel On Kaho Na Pyaar Hai vs Saiyaara: You Can’t Compare Apples and Oranges

Amisha Patel has stirred conversation by pushing back against the growing comparisons between her debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and the new romance Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Speaking to Times Now News, she praised Saiyaara for its appeal to younger audiences but formally stated that her film was always meant as a “massy commercial romantic film”, not a tragedy. She emphasized that comparing the two is like comparing apples to oranges.

Amisha lauded Saiyaara, saying it is refreshing to have ” fresh faces that run” and that Bollywood needs more such new talent. She noted the film has resonated strongly with Gen Z- something she admires- even while 25 years after Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai people still remember her film’s songs, hook steps, and emotional impact.

Har point was clear: Kaho Na pyar hai had a different tone. It included romance, music, comedy, double roles- traditional masala elements. There was emotion, but it was never meant to be tragic. Thus, comparing it to Saiyaara, which might lean into different emotional beats, isn’t fair in her view. She wants each film to be appreciated on its own terms.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai:

– Released in 2000, directed by Rakesh Roshan.

– Marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

– Produced major box office impact: globally Rs. 78.93 crore, Indian collection about rs. 73.12 crore.

Saiyaara

– the romantic drama released theatrically on July 18, 2025, and later streamed on Netflix from September 12, 2025.

– it has performed strongly at the box office. In India, its net collection is around Rs. 329.2 crores, with worldwide gross near Rs. 569.75 crore.

Ameesha’s main messages are one of fairness in comparison. She appreciates that Saiyaara is connecting with audiences, especially the youth, but feels that her own debut, being a more classic Bollywood romance with full commercial elements, shouldn’t be held to the same emotional expectations. She calls for acknowledging each film’s goals rather than overlaying once expectations based on others.

This conversation reflects broader dynamics in Bollywood: how romance films are being interpreted differently now compared to 20+ years ago. Audience expectations have shifted; emotional tone, genre blending, and social media perception play roles in how newer films are compared with older hits. Ameesha Patel’s comments highlight the importance of respecting different eras, film styles, and what each film intended to deliver.