Anil Sharma On Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 3’: It Is An Atom Bomb Of Emotions

‘Gadar 2’ opened in theatres in 2023 and emerged as a massive hit at the box office despite releasing alongside ‘OMG 2’. The Anil Sharma-helmed actioner featured Sunny Deol in an intense avatar and catered to the mass audience. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about his plans to make ‘Gadar 3’ and shared a major update.

Anil Sharma Shares Update About Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 3’

Anil Sharma plans to begin work on the third installment of the ‘Gadar’ franchise. In a recent interview with IANS, he said that he has already started work on ‘Gadar 3’ and added that it will be more emotional than the previous installments.

“‘Gadar 3′ will come when the script is complete and I think it’s not just a bomb of emotions but an atom bomb of emotions. I believe the stories should be in continuation. I want the continuation of the story,” he said.

He further confirmed that Sunny Deol will be back as Tara Singh for ‘Gadar 3’.

All About The ‘Gadar’ Franchise

The original film, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, debuted in theatres in 2001 and quickly emerged as a classic in Bollywood. It featured Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, depicting a poignant love affair between an Indian truck driver, Tara Singh, and a Pakistani girl named Sakeena, played by Patel.

In 2023, ‘Gadar 2’ was released and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned to their original roles, with Utkarsh Sharma joining the cast as their son. The film also featured Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Manoj Bakshi. Produced by Anil Sharma and Kamal Mukut under the banners of Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and MM Movies, the film boasts a soundtrack by Mithoon, cinematography by Najeeb Khan, and editing by Ashfaque Makrani and Sanjay Sankla. It grossed over Rs 600 crore at the box office.