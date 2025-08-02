LIVE TV
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K's Reaction!

Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!

Anthony Hopkins sparked a viral moment by wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS facewear, giving fans major Hannibal Lecter flashbacks. Kim responded with “I AM SCREAMING,” as the internet lit up with memes. The unexpected crossover pushed SKIMS deeper into pop culture, blending fashion with humor.

Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: October 14, 2025 04:29:30 IST

Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t get any weirder, Sir Anthony Hopkins shows up wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS face shapewear—and honestly, it’s kind of amazing.

Anthony Hopkins Channels Hannibal Lecter in SKIMS Facewear and the Internet Can’t Handle It

The Oscar-winning actor shared a selfie looking completely deadpan in the tight beige facewear, giving serious Silence of the Lambs flashbacks. Naturally, the internet lost it. I mean, how often do you get Hannibal Lecter giving a nod to one of the most viral fashion brands of the moment?

Hopkins Brings Humor (and a Hint of Hannibal) to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

Hopkins, never one to take himself too seriously, seems to be in on the joke. With his dry humor and that unmistakable stare, the whole thing felt like a hilarious (and slightly creepy) tribute to his iconic role.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Meanwhile, SKIMS is probably loving the free press. Kim Kardashian’s brand has become known for pushing the envelope, but even she might not have expected a 86-year-old Hollywood legend to give her compression facewear his unofficial “seal of approval.”

When SKIMS Meets Hannibal: A Viral Moment No One Saw Coming

Kim didn’t stay silent for long—she reacted with a simple but perfect “I AM SCREAMING,” and honestly, same. This kind of publicity is pure gold. Hopkins has been quietly ruling social media for a while now with his quirky videos, piano sessions, and surprise dance moves. This latest moment just adds to his internet legend status. The fact that he can casually throw on a SKIMS face mask and instantly go viral? Icon behavior.

Kardashian,reshared his post, and wrote: "I'M SCREAMING!"
Kardashian,reshared his post, and wrote: “I’M SCREAMING!”
Kardashian,reshared his post, and wrote: “I’M SCREAMING!”

Anthony Hopkins wearing SKIMS facewear? Yeah, that happened—and it’s as bizarrely perfect as it sounds. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is known for its sleek, sculpting shapewear, but this face mask moment just took things to another level. Originally meant for contouring and compression, the facewear is now getting a boost from one of Hollywood’s most unexpected fans. Leave it to SKIMS to blur the line between beauty and bold fashion. And with Hopkins unintentionally serving Hannibal Lecter vibes, the internet ran wild. Let’s just say SKIMS isn’t just shapewear anymore—it’s officially part of the weird, wonderful world of viral culture.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

First published on: Aug 2, 2025 3:55 AM IST
Tags: Anthony Hopkinskim kardashianSKIMS

Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K's Reaction!

Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K's Reaction!

Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K's Reaction!
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!
Anthony Hopkins Just Went Viral in SKIMS- WaitUntil You See Kim K’s Reaction!
