Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS facewear is turning heads with its bold, bandage-inspired design. Some see it as futuristic fashion meets beauty tech, while others compare it to pop culture moments from Ally McBeal and Death Becomes Her. Love it or not, it’s got everyone talking — mission accomplished.

Kim Kardashian's newest SKIMS releas
Kim Kardashian's newest SKIMS releas

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 1, 2025 00:58:06 IST

Kim Kardashian’s newest SKIMS release is generating buzz and not solely due to it being another daring venture from the style icon. This time, she’s launched a new range of facial products that’s eliciting some highly varied responses. The items resemble smooth, flesh-colored coverings that shape the face, exuding an aura that some describe as more “Ally McBeal” or “Death Becomes Her” rather than a standard trendy accessory. 

SKIMS Facewear Redefines Beauty and Function with a Bold Twist

If you’re not acquainted, those allusions stem from legendary pop culture instances: “Ally McBeal,” the 90s television series known for its eccentric scenes featuring bandaged characters, and “Death Becomes Her,” a cult favorite film where characters sport post-surgery bandages. Indeed, the comparisons are very striking! 

On one side, Kim and her SKIMS team are recognized for challenging norms and reimagining intimate wear with a contemporary, minimalist approach. This innovative facewear appears to be made for smoothing, lifting, and contouring — essentially transforming what was once solely medical or post-operative equipment into daily wearable technology. It aligns with the wider trend where beauty merges with utility, and truthfully, if anyone can make compression apparel stylish, it’s Kim. 

Love It or Hate It: SKIMS Facewear Pushes Boundaries and Sparks Bold Conversations

However, conversely, the visual effect is… atypical. It’s not your ordinary scarf or mask — it’s striking, snug, and possesses that “just undergone surgery” appearance that leaves some enthusiasts puzzled or laughing. It’s definitely a moment you either love or hate. 

Fashion has consistently revolved around experimentation, and this SKIMS facewear demonstrates that perfectly. Regardless of whether you perceive it as advanced innovation or a sentimental reference to unique pop culture instances, it certainly sparks conversation. Regardless, Kim has captured everyone’s attention — and that’s precisely her goal. 

Also Read: How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

Tags: facewearkim kardashianSKIMS

RELATED News

You’re in Star-Studded Company: August-Born Celebs & What This Month Has in Store for You
Hansal Mehta Backs Aamir Khan’s YouTube Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par, Says It Deserves Praise, Not Criticism
Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Out: Salman Khan Brings A New Twist With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ For More Drama And Fun!
Mangaluru Dancer Breaks Records With 170-Hour Bharatanatyam Dance Marathon
Samay Raina Bounces Back Strong, Sells 40,000 Tickets In Just One Hour For His ‘Still Alive’ Comedy Tour

LATEST NEWS

US and NATO Raise Alarm Over Rising Iranian Threats in Europe and North America
Donald Trump’s Top Aides to Inspect Gaza Food Aid Distribution as Death Toll Rises
‘Kashmir To Kevadia’: Omar Abdullah’s Gujarat Tour Gets PM Modi’s Appreciation
Friend or Foe? U.S. Official Accuses India of Stalling Trade Talks
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
Why The Government Is Pumping ₹2,000 Cr Into Cooperatives: How 2.9 Crore Indians Could Benefit?
Kamala Harris to Release Memoir ‘107 Days’ on Her Historic Presidential Campaign
India’s Chip Design Boom: What’s Behind The 23 New Projects Approved Under The DLI Scheme?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Facewear: Fashion Forward or ‘Ally McBeal’ Throwback?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?