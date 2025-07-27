Home > Lifestyle > How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

Shapewear has transformed from restrictive, uncomfortable garments into inclusive, comfortable essentials that celebrate all body types. Influential figures like Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila have reshaped the conversation around body positivity, promoting confidence and self-acceptance. Today’s shapewear prioritizes comfort and support, helping individuals feel empowered in their own skin rather than forcing unrealistic ideals. This shift marks a significant cultural change in how we view the “perfect body.”

Revolutionizing Body Positivity Through Inclusive Shapewear
Revolutionizing Body Positivity Through Inclusive Shapewear

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 27, 2025 17:24:18 IST

Shapewear has often been a topic of quiet discussion or concealed under clothing, a discreet asset for unique events. However, recently, it has evolved into significantly more than mere undergarments. Due to the impact of figures such as Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila, shapewear is gaining attention, transforming our perceptions of bodies and self-assurance. 

How Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Are Revolutionizing Body Positivity Through Inclusive Shapewear

Kim Kardashian, through her shapewear brand, didn’t just offer other products, she marketed the whole concept of looking sculpted and fighting your insecurities with nothing more than just a simple shapewear. Her collection embraced diverse body types and skin tones instead of forcing women into a single size or shape. That created a significant impact. It was not about concealing your identity but about accepting your curves and feeling self-assured in your body. In the meantime, Kusha Kapila, a well-known figure from India, candidly discusses body positivity. She speaks candidly and humorously about the challenges individuals encounter and illustrates how shapewear can enhance self-esteem without embarrassment. Both have influenced the dialogue regarding beauty and acceptance. 

The Evolution of Shapewear: From Restrictive Garments to Comfortable Confidence Boosters

Shapewear has had its fair changes and doubts as well. The outdated rigid and constricting styles are being substituted with cozy, flexible fabrics that adapt to your movements. You no longer feel confined or pressured. The emphasis is on experiencing comfort and support. Increasingly, individuals are donning shapewear not to alter their bodies but to enhance their comfort in them, and that represents a significant change. 

This fresh perspective conveys a significant message: the ideal body is neither a rigid concept nor an unattainable benchmark. It’s anything that brings you comfort and assurance. That message, supported by figures like Kardashian and Kapila, is transforming our self-perception — one cozy, assured ensemble at a time. 

Also Read: Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

Tags: Body Positivityevolutionkim kardashianKusha Kapilashapewear

RELATED News

Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link
Hariyali Teej Today: Chant These Mantras To Get Your Desired Groom
Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora
Ivermectin Cuts Malaria Transmission By 26%: Largest Study Offers New Hope
Take Control: Top Tips to Improve Your Menstrual Health, Stay Fresh, and Beat Period Pain Like a Pro

LATEST NEWS

Anusha Dandekar Takes An Action Giant Suniel Shetty In ‘Hunter’: It Was Daunting, But I Found My Fire!
Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Widow Escapes Gaza With Kids, Remarries In Turkey
From ‘Saiyaara’ To YRF Signing Spree, OTT Debutante Aneet Padda Shines Bright As Bollywood’s Fastest-Rising Star Of 2025!
Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernández Shine Bright as Barcelona Begin Preseason with 3-1 Win Over Vissel Kobe
TCS Layoffs: 12,000 Jobs To Go By FY26 As Part Of Strategic Overhaul; CEO Says ‘We Need To Be Future-Ready’
Allianz Life Cyberattack: Was Your Data Stolen In One Of The Largest U.S. Insurance Breaches?
Jairam Ramesh Targets PM Modi On ‘Op Sindoor’, Invokes Vajpayee’s Kargil Review For Transparency Reminder
‘Drug Kingpin Dictator’: US Calls Nicolás Maduro A Narco-Terrorist And Illegitimate Ruler Of Venezuela
Changing of the Guard? Joan Garcia Set to Inherit Ter Stegen’s No. 1 Shirt at Barcelona
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change
How Shapewear Went Mainstream: Kim Kardashian and Kusha Kapila Lead the Change

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?