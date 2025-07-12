LIVE TV
Apoorva Mukhija Sparks Controversy With Empowerment Claim On Monetizing Sexuality

Apoorva Mukhija sparked backlash after praising women who monetize their sexuality, calling it empowering. Her bold remarks ignited a fierce debate online, with opinions split over empowerment vs. exploitation. The controversy has reignited broader discussions on agency and public influence

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 10:46:12 IST

Apoorva Mukhija very recently seen of the relality tv show the Traitors, she is a name that has now become synonymous with candid, unfiltered opinions without thinking how the society might react. Recently ignited another heated debate. This time, it was her bold praise for women who monetize their sexuality that set social media ablaze. She didn’t mince words when she said, “I think women who can monetise their sexuality are insane. I am proud of you all. If men are stupid enough to see it, pay for it, then do it.”

Apoorva Mukhija Sparks Polarizing Debate on Women Monetizing Sexuality

There’s no denying the bluntness of the statement and the fac that it left many people polarized. Some applauded her straightforwardness and how opely opinionated she is and were seeing it as a form of empowerment, a reclaiming of control over one’s body. Others, however, saw it very differently worrying it boiled down a complex issue to an extent that yet againone of her statements turned into a controversy.

Apoorva Mukhija isn’t new to controversy. Earlier this year, a viral YouTube appearance stirred legal issues and backlash, causing her to retreat briefly from the public eye. She wiped her social media clean but returned, seemingly undeterred.

Apoorva Mukhija’s Comments Highlight Complexities of Female Empowerment

Now, with this latest controversy, the debate over women’s autonomy and empowerment has reignited. Is embracing one’s sexuality on one’s own terms truly liberating? Or does framing it as commodification risk undermining the broader struggle for respect?

It’s a question society continues to fight with and institutions like the National Commission for Women remain watchful of how influencers shape this conversation.

Whatever your take on Apoorva Mukhija’s words, one thing is clear, discussions about femininity and empowerment are far from simple. They’re messy, charged, and very much alive in today’s digital world.

