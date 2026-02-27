Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

New Delhi [India], February 23: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has embarked on a nationwide ‘Dhwaj Yatra’ (flag rally) from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aiming to dispel misconceptions about the organization and showcase its true history. As part of this initiative, the movie ‘Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh’ is set to release on February 20, 2026, celebrating the RSS’s 100-year journey.

The film, produced by Vir Kapur and co-produced by Pavan Sindhi, promises to be an inspiring tribute to the millions of volunteers who have dedicated their lives to the organization. The movie’s teaser has already generated buzz, with its powerful narrative and stunning visuals. The film’s soundtrack, featuring songs like “Bharat Maa Ke Bacche” and “Bhagwa Hai Meri Pehchan,” sung by Sukhwinder Singh, was officially launched by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji at Keshav Kunj, Jhandewalan..

In a recent event, top officials of the RSS Gujarat chapter, along with other dignitaries, launched the ‘Shatak’ film, emphasizing the importance of unity and national integrity. “We should always stand together for the country’s integrity. The ‘Shatak’ film inspires us to do just that. I urge everyone to watch this film in nearby cinemas,” said one of the officials.

The event was attended by RSS Prant Karyavah Shaileshbhai Patel ji, Kirtidan Gadhvi, and other senior officials, who praised the film’s portrayal of the organization’s history and values.

The film’s release is expected to spark a national conversation about the RSS’s role in shaping India’s history and its continued relevance in modern times. With its powerful narrative and inspiring story, ‘Shatak’ is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding the organization’s impact on Indian society.

