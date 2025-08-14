LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are We Getting Back Park Hyung Sik And Park Bo Young In Strong Woman Bong Soon Season 3? Here's What We Know!

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young fans assemble! Rumours are being kindled by the writer of Strong Woman Bong Soon of possible plans for Season 3. Is the lovable duo returning to save the day once again? Here are the juicy details!

Will Strong Woman Bong Soon Get Season 3?
Will Strong Woman Bong Soon Get Season 3?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 22:09:05 IST

The popular K-drama Strong Woman Bong Soon has drawn audiences worldwide with the lead couple’s chemistry, humour and intriguing storyline. Since finishing in 2017, fans have waited for news or any possible season 3. Recently dropped hints by the show’s writer about future plans give fuel to the speculation for a renewal, alongside mounting fan asks for a reunion of leads Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young. Here’s what we know so far. 

Strong Woman Bong Soon Writer Teases Season 3 Possibility

More recently, the show’s writer has held interviews about possible plans on the shows beyond season 2, which capped many years ago. Although there’s no such thing as an official confirmation, the writer did intimate that the world of storytelling isn’t exactly closed. “We are having ideas on how to bring Bong Soon’s universe to life,” revealed the writer.

This hints has fans buzzing that a third season might be on the horizon, pending production and scheduling logistics. Although, the fans got a season two earlier but every k-drama fan was missing the banters and chemistry of the OG couple, Do Bong-oon and Ahn Min-huk.

Fan Frenzy for Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young Reunion

There is no such thing as a conversation on a new season without desperate fan mentions about wanting the original lead duo back together again. Indeed, the chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young was one of the major forces of the show, leaving social media campaigns and petitions amplifying calls for their return.

Whether or not the stars will align up with their busy schedules is an uncertain factor, but their names remain center stage in whatever talks regarding renewal. And all of us are hoping and praying for their comeback.

What Could Season 3 Look Like?

There are several speculations around the storyline of what season 3 could hold. Will Bong Soon have more evolved powers? Would the romantic aspect continue or develop new challenges?

The writer also teased at a larger universe, perhaps introducing fresh characters and deeper emotional arcs. The fans can continue to expect that signature humour and heart with new twists just to keep the saga alive. As the anticipation rises, the K-drama community will wait for official announcements eagerly.

Tags: KDRMAKorean actorsKorean drama

