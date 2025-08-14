LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jungkook’s Song Picks Ignites Dating Rumours With BLACKPINK’s Lisa And Aespa’s Winter, Fans Say No!

Jungkook’s Song Picks Ignites Dating Rumours With BLACKPINK’s Lisa And Aespa’s Winter, Fans Say No!

BTS' Jungkook has sparked dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Aespa's Winter with his song recommendations! Fans are going crazy as they try to disprove the wild theories of couple rings and songs shared. ARMYs are fighting back, calling out "delulu" shippers.

Jungkook’s Instagram Ignites K-Pop Dating Scandal
Jungkook’s Instagram Ignites K-Pop Dating Scandal

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 20:21:00 IST

Jungkook of BTS is once again in the spotlight, this time not for his chart-topping discography but for dating rumours being agitated, linking him to Lisa of BLACKPINK and Winter of Aespa. Fueled by some song recommendations from Jungkook on Instagram, fans vehemently put these allegations to rest, branding them baseless and defending the idol’s personal life. Now, with ARMY members and other fans engaged in the clarifications of the misconceptions, the K-Pop scene is in hot fire.

Jungkook’s Song Recommendations Ignite Speculation

On August 14, 2025, Jungkook shared two song recommendations on his Instagram Story, Gracie Abrams’ Stay and Novo Amor’s Weather which started this havoc. The lyrics of Stay, being too sentimental, caused some netizens to speculate about a previous romance, especially since Lisa’s Dream music video release coincided with the post.


On the other hand, aespa’s Winter had also just recommended Weather, which further drew fans to connect the dots. These coincidences kept online gossips buzzing, some claiming that the songs pointed to romantic links. However, quite rapidly, fans debunked this line of thinking by stating that song recommendations are a common occurrence among idols and that they do not implicate any kind of personal relationship. 

Fanbase Fights Back Against Rumours

Clearly, the BTS ARMY very quickly with a flock of Lisa and Winter’s supporters came to refute the rumors. The opposing factions pointed out the complete lack of evidence and stated that any commonalities might be circumstantial, something barely acceptable. Fans cited Jungkook’s private Instagram handle @mnijungkook, which had also been misinterpreted as a wink toward Winter’s real name, Minjeong. Jungkook clarified it was simply short for “My Name Is Jungkook,” which wrecked that theory.

 The whole statement regarding similar accessories like couple rings from 2019 linking Jungkook and Lisa was easily ridiculed, as couple rings are an accessory almost every idol wears. The fan base slammed “delusional” shippers, insisting the rumors more often emanate from coincidences studied to death rather than any evidence.

The Bigger Picture: Privacy in K-Pop

Often, what gets amplified are rumours that had no basis in fact just because K-Pop stars lead such rigorously scrutinised personal lives, a recent example is the Jungkook-V-Jimin linkage. Fans have stated that it clouds much of the artists’ actual work, including Jungkook’s successful album Golden and Lisa’s upcoming endeavors. This is definitely not the end, as the shippers won’t stop, but this incident raises concern about the privacy of K-pop idols.

Tags: btsjungkooklisaWINTER

