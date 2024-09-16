Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit took to Instagram on Monday to thank Sheeran for his contribution to the show, which took place on September 15, saying, "Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment," and shared a few photos from the event.

Ed Sheeran’s collaborations with Indian artists are becoming increasingly frequent. After performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year, the “Perfect” singer recently joined Arijit Singh on stage for a concert in London.

Arijit took to Instagram on Monday to thank Sheeran for his contribution to the show, which took place on September 15, saying, “Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment,” and shared a few photos from the event.

In March 2024, Ed Sheeran visited India to perform in Mumbai as part of the final leg of his Mathematics Tour, which covered both Asia and Europe. During his time in India, he met Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

MUST READ: How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

Photos and videos of these meetings quickly went viral. SRK even taught Sheeran his famous signature pose, while Ayushmann treated him to his mother’s homemade pinnis, a traditional Punjabi dessert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Ayushmann expressed his excitement about the meeting, sharing, “I’ve been a fan of Ed Sheeran for years. As a fellow musician, I’ve always wanted to understand his creative process. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni as a token of our appreciation. It’s how we welcome people into our home, and I hope this gift leaves a lasting impression.”

Sheeran also made appearances on “The Kapil Sharma Show” and the Indian program “Breakfast with Champions” alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.