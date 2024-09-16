Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Arijit took to Instagram on Monday to thank Sheeran for his contribution to the show, which took place on September 15, saying, "Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment," and shared a few photos from the event.

Arijit Singh Breaks The Internet After He Performs With Ed Sheeran In London, Singer Calls It ‘Perfect Moment’

Ed Sheeran’s collaborations with Indian artists are becoming increasingly frequent. After performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai earlier this year, the “Perfect” singer recently joined Arijit Singh on stage for a concert in London.

Arijit took to Instagram on Monday to thank Sheeran for his contribution to the show, which took place on September 15, saying, “Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment,” and shared a few photos from the event.

In March 2024, Ed Sheeran visited India to perform in Mumbai as part of the final leg of his Mathematics Tour, which covered both Asia and Europe. During his time in India, he met Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

MUST READ: How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70  

Photos and videos of these meetings quickly went viral. SRK even taught Sheeran his famous signature pose, while Ayushmann treated him to his mother’s homemade pinnis, a traditional Punjabi dessert.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Ayushmann expressed his excitement about the meeting, sharing, “I’ve been a fan of Ed Sheeran for years. As a fellow musician, I’ve always wanted to understand his creative process. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni as a token of our appreciation. It’s how we welcome people into our home, and I hope this gift leaves a lasting impression.”

Sheeran also made appearances on “The Kapil Sharma Show” and the Indian program “Breakfast with Champions” alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma and host Gaurav Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Where Did Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tie The Knot? All About The 400-Year-Old Wanaparthy Temple     

Filed under

Arijit Singh Concert Arijit Singh Ed Sheeran latest entertainment news london

Also Read

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom...

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

Indian Stocks Log Marginal Gains To Start Fresh Week

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

Manipur Lifts Internet Ban From The Districts, Schools To Reopen

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

Danube Properties Is All Set To Lure Indian Buyers

Entertainment

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom 4?

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan And Aamir Khan, Is Suriya Playing The BADDIE In Dhoom

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

IIFA Announces Exclusive MasterClass With Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

Chiranjeevi And Son Ram Charan Donate Rs 50 Lakh Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come In Peace

Writer Will Smith Pokes Fun At Oscar-Winning Namesake Star With A Sly Joke: I Come

Shakira Storms Off Stage After Fans Try To Film Her Up Underneath Her Dress, Singer’s Reaction Goes VIRAL

Shakira Storms Off Stage After Fans Try To Film Her Up Underneath Her Dress, Singer’s

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox