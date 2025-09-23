LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ashoka Thakur's 'Badi Hi Mushqil Se,' Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams

Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams

Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 21:53:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Ashoka Thackur’s Latest Release, “Badi Hi Mushqil Se” Celebrates Love, Emotions, and Dreams, produced by his sister, Nisha K Thakur, under the banner Desi Tadka Music

Actor Ashoka Thackur has once again captured the audience’s attention with his newly released romantic ballad, “Badi Hi Mushqil Se.” His sister Nisha K Thakur produced it under the banner of Desi Tadka Music, featuring Donal Bisht & Ashoka Thackur, Singer & Composer: Oye Kunal. The soulful track, paired with Ashoka’s heartfelt performance, is already making waves among music lovers.

Known for his versatile screen presence, Ashoka has featured in 25 music videos/songs, with several already released and many more lined up. He has three upcoming songs with Zee Music, along with projects in the pipeline with T-Series and other major music labels. His journey in cinema includes roles in films like Rangeela 2, What’s Up 3, Le Man 4, The Last Romeo, and Raja Ki Rani, showcasing his growing stature as a multifaceted artist.

Yash Hake, CEO of Desi Tadka Music, says,” At Desi Tadka Music, our vision has always been to bring forth music that not only entertains but also connects deeply with emotions. Badi Hi Mushqil Se is a beautiful example of this vision, and we’re proud to present Ashoka Thackur’s talent to the world. We believe this song will touch hearts and stay with listeners for a long time”

Talking about the song, Ashoka Thackur shared, “Badi Hi Mushqil Se is a very emotional project for me because it reflects the kind of love story every person relates to. I’m grateful for the overwhelming response, and the fact that my sister produced it makes it even more meaningful. It feels like a dream we’ve created together”

Producer Nisha K Thakur added,” When we released Badi Hi Mushqil Se, I was nervous but excited. The love and appreciation we’ve received so far are truly heartwarming. Watching Ashoka grow as an actor and now seeing audiences connect to this project has been a proud moment for me as a sister and as a producer”

With more major releases lined up with prominent music labels, Ashoka Thackur is quickly emerging as one of the most promising young faces in Indian music and cinema.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/Q7YeDDIiILg

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams

Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams

QUICK LINKS