Home > Entertainment > #ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Cameo In Son Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, It’s Very Entertaining

#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Cameo In Son Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, It’s Very Entertaining

In #ASKSRK, Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan praises son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While SRK calls it 'entertaining,' fans are over excited for Aryan's directorial debut. So, is the star kid already stealing the limelight?

Shah Rukh Khan gives review on Son Aryan Khan’s Show
Shah Rukh Khan gives review on Son Aryan Khan’s Show

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 20:23:15 IST

As #ASKSRK was going on, replying to one tweet Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan shared a loving review of his son Aryan Khan’s debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, as he dubbed it, “Entertaining and Emotional.” The praise from his highness will redirect the industry and shake up the Bollywood regime as Aryan is about to hit the limelight.

Aryan Khan’s Bollywood Debut

For the longest time, Aryan Khan has been renowned as the son of Shah Rukh-I mean, there is no doubt about that. Now he has taken advantage of this identity to religiously mark history in the industry.

The show, a gritty blend of drama and intrigue, showcases Aryan’s creative vision as a director. Unlike typical Bollywood films and shows, this one is going to deliver and unfiltered watch. Shah Rukh was in awe of his ability to make an interesting and entertaining narrative while engaging the viewer immensely, with thoughts of the big fish about to emerge on the Bollywood scene. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s Honest Review and Cameo

Shah Rukh showered all his renewed admiration for the talent his son. Hammering the excitement of the show’s bold gestures, SRK vouched for the unanticipated refreshing techniques the series has experimented with in storytelling. This is not it, another big spill is that, he is also going to make an appearance in the show along with other celebrities, enhancing excitement among fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s review further added to the curiosity about Aryan’s debut venture while opening the industry to questions regarding talent and nepotism.

The Preview for Bollywood’s Tomorrow

Shah Rukh’s review on Aryan’s debut just shed a little more light on the real change that’s underway in Bollywood. Though constantly under turmoil for not standing up for talent but rather, for selling stars’ children’s faces, the industry is now fully beyond such awakening.

SRK’s backing is not just burnishing Aryan’s legitimacy, it brands how Bollywood is getting along in virtually reinventing its storytelling narrative for a digital audience. The Bollywood Badshah’s #ASKSRK session was filled with gossips and funny tweets including this one.

The story tells more than just a tale of a proud father. With promises of the show set to launch, Aryan Khan is going to make an indelible mark in the entertainment industry.

