ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

During an #AskSRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan recently updated his fans on the highly anticipated action thriller King, indicating that it is going to be wrapped up very quickly with his favourite witty phrase, “Insha Allah will be done fast.” A rumbling groundswell of anticipation is brewing for this film, which is gearing up to redefine action in Bollywood. Here is everything you want to know about King in 2025.

Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots then move to upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish. https://t.co/d88P2te8ll — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

King: Star Cast and Vision

King boasts a superstar cast, Shah Rukh Khan in the lead as a battle-hardened assassin, mentoring his daughter Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut, alongside formidable talents such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and young star Abhay Verma.

Directed under Siddharth Anand who has previously directed SRK in Pathaan, this film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures hopes to take on the global market with international stunt coordinators putting up spectacular action sequences. Shooting was delayed due to a shoulder injury SRK sustained while performing one of the stunts, but he has promised an excellent comeback, assuring fans of a spectacular recovery.

The Plot: A Gritty Story Of Crime

The plot of King cuts through the underbelly and even features SRK himself as a don. Along with Suhana’s character, he is guiding her through the treacherous world of espionage and crime.

Abhay Verma is going to play her love interest, which adds to the emotional appeal, and Abhishek Bachchan’s villainous character ensures some great face-offs. In terms of themes, the film is described as “massive action-drama,” raw, emotional, and about life, destiny, and difficult choices. It’s shaping into a potential blockbuster for 2027 and fans can’t wait!

Release Delay and Anticipation of the Audience

It was initially scheduled for release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026, but production became quite complicated due to SRK’s shoulder injury while executing an action sequence in Mumbai.

Filming began in May 2025 at Mehboob Studios, now rescheduled to resume between September or October with a new target, early 2027. Fans are posting unrelentingly on X with excitement over SRK’s updates, “waiting breathlessly for this father-daughter cinematic milestone.” With Anand’s grand vision and SRK’s star power, King will surely rule Bollywood.

