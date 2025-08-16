LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > #ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

#ASKSRK Alert! The Bollywood Badshah has teased with an update for his action film, King which stars daughter Suhana Khan and an entirely drool-worthy cast. Buckle up for a 2027 blockbuster as Shahrukh Khan himself declared that its coming soon!

Shah Rukh Khan Spills King Secrets
Shah Rukh Khan Spills King Secrets

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 19:41:00 IST

During an #AskSRK session on X, Shah Rukh Khan recently updated his fans on the highly anticipated action thriller King, indicating that it is going to be wrapped up very quickly with his favourite witty phrase, “Insha Allah will be done fast.” A rumbling groundswell of anticipation is brewing for this film, which is gearing up to redefine action in Bollywood. Here is everything you want to know about King in 2025.

King: Star Cast and Vision

King boasts a superstar cast, Shah Rukh Khan in the lead as a battle-hardened assassin, mentoring his daughter Suhana Khan in her big-screen debut, alongside formidable talents such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and young star Abhay Verma. 

Directed under Siddharth Anand who has previously directed SRK in Pathaan, this film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures hopes to take on the global market with international stunt coordinators putting up spectacular action sequences. Shooting was delayed due to a shoulder injury SRK sustained while performing one of the stunts, but he has promised an excellent comeback, assuring fans of a spectacular recovery.

The Plot: A Gritty Story Of Crime

The plot of King cuts through the underbelly and even features SRK himself as a don. Along with Suhana’s character, he is guiding her through the treacherous world of espionage and crime.

Abhay Verma is going to play her love interest, which adds to the emotional appeal, and Abhishek Bachchan’s villainous character ensures some great face-offs. In terms of themes, the film is described as “massive action-drama,” raw, emotional, and about life, destiny, and difficult choices. It’s shaping into a potential blockbuster for 2027 and fans can’t wait!

Release Delay and Anticipation of the Audience

It was initially scheduled for release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026, but production became quite complicated due to SRK’s shoulder injury while executing an action sequence in Mumbai.

Filming began in May 2025 at Mehboob Studios, now rescheduled to resume between September or October with a new target, early 2027. Fans are posting unrelentingly on X with excitement over SRK’s updates, “waiting breathlessly for this father-daughter cinematic milestone.” With Anand’s grand vision and SRK’s star power, King will surely rule Bollywood.

Also Read: Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…

Tags: KINGshahrukh khanSuhana Khan

RELATED News

F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers
Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’
#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’
#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’
#ASKSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Major Update On KING! Bollywood Star Reveals ‘Insha Allah Will Be Done Fast’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?