Home > Entertainment > Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As “#ILoveZubeen” Trends Across The State

Tensions erupted outside Baksa Jail as crowds clashed with police during the custody transfer of five accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case. Vehicles were vandalized, a police van was torched, and several were injured. #ILoveZubeen trended statewide as fans demanded justice for the beloved singer.

Zubeen Garg Death Case Sparks Violent Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; #ILoveZubeen Trends Across Assam (Pc: X)
Zubeen Garg Death Case Sparks Violent Clashes Outside Baksa Jail; #ILoveZubeen Trends Across Assam (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 15, 2025 17:52:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As “#ILoveZubeen” Trends Across The State

Emotions ran high across Assam on Monday as violent clashes broke out outside Baksa District Jail, where the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were lodged under judicial custody. The day saw an extraordinary mix of public outrage, chaos, and digital solidarity, with #ILoveZubeen trending at the top across social media platforms.

According to reports, tension flared when police vehicles carrying the accused, Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, APS officer Sandipan Garg, and two of Mahanta’s personal security officers reached Baksa Jail. A large crowd, comprising fans, locals, and onlookers, had gathered outside the gate demanding justice for the late singer.

What began as sloganeering soon spiralled into violence. Stones were hurled at the police convoy, shattering vehicle windows and injuring several people, including police personnel and journalists present at the scene. Panic spread as unidentified miscreants torched a police van, sending plumes of smoke into the evening sky.

Officials confirmed that stones were even thrown inside the jail premises, damaging property and injuring some security staff.

Authorities have appealed for peace, urging the public not to take the law into their own hands. “The investigation is progressing under the Special Investigation Team (SIT). We request everyone to have faith in the system,” said a police spokesperson.

The five accused are now lodged in 14-day judicial custody, but tensions remain high across the state. Many fear that the anger among fans could further intensify if new revelations emerge.

For millions of Assamese people, Zubeen Garg was not just a musician; he was an emotion, a voice of rebellion, and a symbol of Assamese identity. As one fan wrote on social media, “We don’t just love his songs; we love what he stood for. #ILoveZubeen is not a trend, it’s a movement for justice.”

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Tags: Assam protestsBaksa JailZubeen Garg death case

Tags: Assam protestsBaksa JailZubeen Garg death case

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State

Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State
Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State
Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State
Assam: Erupts In Anger: Violence Outside Baksa Jail As "#ILoveZubeen" Trends Across The State
