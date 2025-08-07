At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Creative Minds Unite: Women Leaders Share Stories of Passion

At the We Women Want Conclave 2025, the session The Art of Creation: A Dialogue with Creative Minds was less of a panel and more of an open, heartfelt exchange. Led by Meghna Sharma, Executive Editor at NewsX, it featured women who’ve built creative legacies across design, law, fashion, and art all while navigating reinvention, motherhood, burnout, and new beginnings.

Women Leaders Share Stories of Passion

Sussanne Khan, Interior Designer and Founder of The Charcoal Project, reflected on the evolution of her brand. From launching in 2012 to now opening a gallery-style concept in Hyderabad (Feb 26), she said the project represents “how far New India has come.” For her, it’s about product, design, and creative identity made in India, for the world. “I’m honoured to be here surrounded by such vibrant, intelligent women,” she added.

Ritu Beri, a true pioneer in the fashion world both in India and internationally, praised the platform for giving women a strong voice. She opened up about the early days when getting recognition for her work wasn’t easy. “It took a lot of time, creativity, and guts to make people believe in what I was doing,” she said honestly. After more than three decades in the industry, Ritu admitted there were moments of exhaustion. But stepping away briefly helped her rediscover why she keeps going: “Fashion isn’t just my career, it’s my passion.

Shalini Passi, Art Patron & Actor, humorously referred to herself as “Tupperware” after being called a household name. She thanked the organisers and confessed she’d forgotten the elegance of Delhi women after spending too much time at Mumbai events. Her appearance in Bollywood Wives earned her a broader audience. “Now I’m auditioning for films, and every rupee I earn from ads is going straight to charity,” she said proudly.

Bahaar Rohatgi, Visual Artist and Lawyer, shared that her career started with both art and law, and to this day, “you’d never know which came first.” Her message was clear creativity with purpose is her core. “I’m just so grateful to be in this room and in this moment,” she added.

Garima Agarwal, Founder & CEO of MN Design Co., revealed she worked for years with Arun Jaitley before pivoting to interior design after having kids. “It was intuitive. I always knew that if not law, this would be it,” she said. Now, 16 years later, she leads a luxury design firm making bespoke furniture. “It wasn’t a leap it felt natural because I followed my heart.”

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

