Home > Entertainment > B-Town Celebrities Paint The Town Red, Blue And Green- Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Many More Lights Up Social Media With Holi 2026 Celebration

Several Bollywood stars rang in the festival of colours with warmth and joy on Tuesday, March 3. From intimate family moments to star-studded gatherings, celebrities offered delightful glimpses of their Holi celebrations on social media. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared heartwarming snapshots from their first Holi as new parents, Kriti Sanon was seen beaming alongside her newlywed sister, Nupur Sanon.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 4, 2026 13:23:29 IST

Several Bollywood stars rang in the festival of colours with warmth and joy on Tuesday, March 3. From intimate family moments to star-studded gatherings, celebrities offered delightful glimpses of their Holi celebrations on social media. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared heartwarming snapshots from their first Holi as new parents, Kriti Sanon was seen beaming alongside her newlywed sister, Nupur Sanon.

Holi, one of India’s most vibrant and joyous festivals, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country—and B-Town was no exception. From cosy family affairs to lively get-togethers, here’s a look at how your favourite stars marked the occasion.From intimate gatherings to lively parties, Bollywood’s Holi celebrations were a vibrant blend of tradition, togetherness, and pure joy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Keeping things simple and intimate, Katrina and Vicky celebrated Holi with their close family members. Joining them were Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif. Dressed in elegant white outfits, the family radiated happiness in colour-splashed photos that quickly went viral, perfectly capturing the festive spirit.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a grand Holi celebration at their residence, welcoming several members of the film fraternity. Shabana embraced tradition in a white kurta paired with a stylish patka, blending elegance with festive flair.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan celebrated the festival with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and close friend Neha Dhupia. Their celebration was packed with classic Holi fun—water balloon fights, playful pichkari moments, and vibrant gulal-covered smiles.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan soaked in the festive spirit alongside his wife, Natasha Dalal. Sharing cheerful snapshots online, the actor sported a face covered in bright gulal, flashing his trademark smile as he celebrated togetherness and joy.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti marked the occasion with her sister Nupur and brother-in-law Stebin Ben. Dressed in a timeless white ensemble, she embraced the colourful chaos of the day while keeping her look minimal and radiant.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda celebrated with his wife and family, sharing vibrant photos of their colour-smeared smiles. The actor also posted glimpses of his close friends and loved ones enjoying the festivities together.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha celebrated Holi with her husband, Angad Bedi, and their children. From adorable selfies with friends to playful family moments drenched in colour, her celebration beautifully reflected love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Ananya Panday

Choosing a cosy family celebration, Ananya Panday shared charming pictures featuring colours on her cheeks and a festive tikka on her forehead. In a sweet touch, even her dogs sported tiny tikkas, adding to the festive cheer.

Rohit Saraf

This year, Rohit Saraf marked Holi in a special way by attending an event as the chief guest. Sharing glimpses from the celebration on social media, the actor was seen in a white shirt drenched in vibrant hues, clearly reflecting the fun and festive spirit of the day. From the looks of it, he had an absolute blast soaking in the colours and cheer.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar celebrated Holi in the company of several prominent names from the industry, including Manish Malhotra, Javed Akhtar, Anjali Anand, and Shabana Azmi. The gathering appeared lively and elegant, blending festive joy with star-studded charm.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon’s Holi celebration was a vibrant and heartwarming affair. She rang in the festival with her family, close friends from her building, and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The festivities were filled with colour, laughter, and energetic dancing to the lively beats of the dhol, creating memories to cherish.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 1:18 PM IST
