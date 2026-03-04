What Did Arjun Tendulkar’s Bride-To-Be, Saaniya Chandok Hide In Her Kaleeras? Mehendi Look Sparks Curiosity Over Designer Details

The Tendulkar family organizes an event to celebrate Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya who has emerged as the most admired guest through her perfect pre-wedding attire.

During her Mehendi ceremony the bride showed modern ethnic fashion by combining traditional elements with contemporary youthful fashion.

The event reached its emotional peak when she took a photo with her father-in-law cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who introduced her to one of India’s most important families. Her outfit showed expert craftsmanship because its detailed design work displayed her excitement for her upcoming duties.

Ornate Kaleera Tradition

Saaniya transformed her wedding day experience through her decision to wear extensive kuthra decorations during her her Mehendi ceremony.

The couple’s future brings these umbrella-shaped hanging ornaments which represent their ability to produce offspring and their ability to achieve financial success.

She began the celebrations with gold- toned decorative elements which she used to show her respect for traditional cultural practices that represent the maternal family.

The shiny kaleeras which she wore created a beautiful visual contrast with the detailed henna patterns on her hands which displayed her identity as a future bride while showing the important meaning of Indian marriage traditions.

Designer Mirror-Work Lehenga

Saaniya’s aesthetic was anchored by a breathtaking silver mirror-work lehenga, which served as her signature creation that high-end designers used to create designs that Abhinav Mishra had established as his expertise.

The outfit showcased a stunning geometric mirror design which reflected light alongside a soft pink net dupatta that reduced the intensity of the shining metallics.

The selected outfit displays the “glittering elegance” trend which combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion design.

The selection of a mirror-work designer requires that the bride must maintain her role as the joyful bride who embodies happiness while combining Rajasthani artisanal traditions with the modern wedding style of Mumbai.

