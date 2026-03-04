Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandok Mehendi: Did Sara Tendulkar Steal The Spotlight In A Mirror-Work Gujarati Lehenga? Watch Video 

The Tendulkar family was happy and glamorous as the wedding festivities of Arjun Tendulkar and his bride Saaniya Chandok started on March 3, 2026 in Mumbai. The initial event, a big time mehendi ceremony, became a mega event as the guests representing the cricket, entertainment and political circles came in large numbers to bless the family of the cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. During the party, however, it was the sister of Arjun, Sara Tendulkar, who made a real outburst with her refined and traditional appearance. The family appeared together in front of the media, and it was the first outing of the couple in the wedding events.

Sara Tendulkar was gorgeous in a maroon mirror work Gujarati lehenga with multi color thread work, which was a perfect fit during the mehendi ceremony. She has worn the outfit with a matching green dupatta, which is accessorized with mirror patterns. Her half sleeved princess cut blouse was completed with backless detailing, which introduced her traditional clothes to the modern aspect.







A matching necklace and earrings, as well as a maang teeka were only accessories that Sara wore, her natural beauty being complemented by a slight glow on her face, red lip and a pink blush on her cheeks. Her hairstyle was however the best part of her look with her braided hairdo topped with parandi, a mirror work hairdo which perfectly matched her lehenga and became the greatest fashion statement of the event.

It was attended by some of the most popular celebrities in the mehendi celebration and among them were Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge among others. The bride-to-be Saaniya Chandok was dazzling in a silver mirror work lehenga with pink net dupatta with heavy kaleeras providing a nice Punjabi touch to the bridal. Arjun chose a beige sherwani and Anjali Tendulkar donned a purple sharara whereas Sachin Tendulkar wore a green kurta pyjama with a flowery jacket. It was a great start to the wedding celebrations combining tradition, glamour and celebrity.

