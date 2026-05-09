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Home > Entertainment News > Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?

Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?

Athiradi gets U certificate; Basil Joseph announces May 13 paid premieres ahead of global release on May 14.

The film has recently been awarded a clean U certificate from Central Board Of Film Certification. (Photo: X/@MalayalamReview)
The film has recently been awarded a clean U certificate from Central Board Of Film Certification. (Photo: X/@MalayalamReview)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 15:37 IST

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Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?

Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: Get ready to binge-watch Malayalam comedy entertainer Athiradi celebrating a grand theatrical release with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph confirms paid premiere shows ahead of the film’s worldwide debut. Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan-heroic duo stars in Athiradi, which is creating a buzz among audiences with its youthful campus backdrop, comedy laden storyline and upbeat promo campaign. The entertainer has also cleared censor formalities with a clean U certificate, making it fit for family audiences and all age groups. Now, with the anticipation building ahead of the film’s release on social media, fans are wondering when they can finally catch the much-discussed entertainer on the silver screen.

When Will Athiradi Release In Theatres?

While Athiradi is scheduled to release worldwide on May 14, 2026, the audience will be allowed to watch the entertainer in advance with premiere paid shows on May 13 in selected theatres across various countries.

The director and actor-actor Basil Joseph also shared the announcement on his social media handles, confirming that the screened movies will start from 6:30 pm onwards. The approach follows the trend in the industry where films are screened in advance to create word-of-mouth before the official release day.

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U Certificate For Athiradi

The film has recently been awarded a clean U certificate from Central Board Of Film Certification. The film can be viewed by all age group audience and this might help the film to reach a wider audience during its run. As Athiradi is being marketed as a campus-based comedy action entertainer with ingredients of fun, music and emotion, the U certificate will definitely help in making the film a family entertainer and help it a good potential for the festival season. The film reportedly has a running time of 2 hours 38 minutes.

Why Is Athiradi  One Of The Most Anticipated Malayalam Films?

The biggest highlight of the film is the meeting of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas after Minnal Murali. Their team up in the superhero film was loved by many, and the fans are looking forward to their team up again. Other than that, the film also has Vineeth Sreenivasan in a pivotal role and make this film an entertaining multi starrer. Basil will play a slick college student named Samkutty while Tovino will play a singer named Sreekuttan.

The film’s songs “Thedi Vedakaloru Theneecha” and “Patti Show” are already trending online for their energetic and funy vibe.

Who Are The Key People Behind Athiradi?

Arun Anirudhan is making his directorial debut with the film; he has co-written other movies like Minnal Murali and Padayottam previously. The duo Arun and Paulson Skaria have written the screenplay. The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Rhea Shibu and Zarin Shihab. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay; Samuel Henry is the cinematographer. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in addition to Malayalam, taking it outside Kerala.

ALSO READ: Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Saiju Kurup’s Latest Malayalam Movie

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Tags: AthiradiAthiradi releaseAthiradi release dateBasil Joseph AthiradiTovino ThomasTovino Thomas Athiradi

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Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?

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Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?
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