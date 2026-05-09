Dacoit Movie OTT Release: Actress Mrunal Thakur Hot and Sexy Avatar That Fans Can’t Resist to Watch

Dacoit Movie OTT Release: Dacoit has already created buzz during its theatrical release and now Murnal Thakur’s movie is all set to make a promising impression on OTT. The latest Telugu romantic crime movie recorded the biggest opening after a successful run in theatres. Murnal Thakur always grabbed everyone’s attention with her bold and glamorous avatar. Here’s a deep dive into Dacoit movie OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, story, and more.