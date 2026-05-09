Dacoit Movie OTT Release: Actress Mrunal Thakur Hot and Sexy Avatar That Fans Can’t Resist to Watch
Dacoit Movie OTT Release: Dacoit has already created buzz during its theatrical release and now Murnal Thakur’s movie is all set to make a promising impression on OTT. The latest Telugu romantic crime movie recorded the biggest opening after a successful run in theatres. Murnal Thakur always grabbed everyone’s attention with her bold and glamorous avatar. Here’s a deep dive into Dacoit movie OTT release date, streaming platform, cast, story, and more.
Dacoit OTT Release Date
Dacoit, a romantic crime thriller movie is all set to make its OTT debut on May 8, 2026. Fans who missed watching the latest Telugu movie can finally watch it on an OTT platform.
Dacoit OTT Release Platform
Dacoit is scheduled to release on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam; the Hindi version is currently available.
Dacoit Cast
Dacoit cast members are Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Zayn Marie Khan, Prakash Raj, Atul Kilkarni, and Sunil.
Dacoit Story
Dacoit movie revolves around two young lovers, Hari and Saraswati, who are from different caste backgrounds and are facing societal pressure. The story took a dark turn when Hari was sent to prison for a false murder accusation which he did not commit.
Muranl Thakur Hot and Sexy Pics
Dacoit actress Mrunal Thakur created a buzz on the internet with her hot and sexy looks that made fans go crazy.