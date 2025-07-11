Bella Thorne Alleges Charlie Puth Lied To The Entire World, Started A Hate Train After She Refused To Have Sex With Him

Bella Thorne just reignited an old feud with Charlie Puth, accusing him of publicly shaming her and fueling a hate campaign back in 2016—allegedly because she wouldn’t sleep with him.

She dropped this accusation in the comments of a viral Instagram post about Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix refusing to work with Puth. Bella, now 26, didn’t hold back, “Yeah I mean.. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him.”

Bella Thorne reignites old feud with Charlie Puth

Fans were floored. Suddenly, everyone’s talking again about the bizarre, messy fallout from Thorne and Puth’s brief thing almost a decade ago.

Flash back to December 2016. Thorne had just split with Tyler Posey and was spotted hanging out with Puth—holding hands, clubbing, the works. Puth posted a string of cryptic, emotional tweets that seemed to confirm they were dating. But then it all blew up fast.

Charlie’s now-deleted tweets accused Bella of cheating on him with Posey. One of the more notorious lines: “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it.”

The internet turned on Thorne instantly, branding her a cheater and a homewrecker. Bella, though, always pushed back.

She explained later on The Jenny McCarthy Show that she’d only gone out with Charlie twice—they’d seen a movie together. “He was cool,” Bella said. She insisted she wasn’t dating Posey at the time, calling all the cheating rumors total exaggerations. “Everything got blown way out of proportion,” she said.

Bella Thorne puts ex Charlie Puth on blast in response to JADE saying she will never collaborate with him: “he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t. … Do the deed with him.” pic.twitter.com/9HYs2Et0Qo — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 11, 2025

Bella Thorne makes a new accusation

Nearly nine years later, Bella’s not just saying things were messy—she’s claiming Puth’s public attacks were flat-out retaliation because she turned him down sexually.

“All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him,” she wrote, suggesting Puth twisted the story after being rejected. Charlie Puth hasn’t responded yet. His reps have been contacted for comment.

Thorne’s claim hits differently if you remember Puth’s own words in 2017. While breaking down his hit “Attention” in a Genius video, he described being repeatedly invited to sleep over by a woman, only to leave disappointed.

His words, “I’d be like, Yes, I’m gonna get it in! And then nothing would happen which is totally fine, but after like the fifth time of that happening, I knew what she was doing.”

He called the woman “manipulative,” saying she wanted his attention without giving him what he “wanted out of her.” Now, fans are wondering—was he talking about Thorne? Was “Attention” just one more way to attack her publicly?

Right now, nobody has all the answers. But Bella’s new accusation has stirred up a storm, and people are watching to see what happens next.

