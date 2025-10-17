LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news donald trump Madinah DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 02:07:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

By Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Ben Stiller didn’t think about how his family would react to his deeply personal documentary about his parents, “Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost,” until after it was finished. “It was really kind of after the fact, once we got to the place where the movie was what it was, that I started to think about how it might feel to have it out in the world, and I had to kind of figure that out for myself,” Stiller told Reuters. “Also, really thinking about my parents, too, and how they would feel about having something like this out there,” the “Meet the Parents” actor added. Stiller created “Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost” to explore the story of his family, specifically his parents, the comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Jerry Stiller and Meara rose in popularity after they made their debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1963. The couple also had prolific careers in scripted television shows and starred together in “Rhoda,” and “The King of Queens.” Meara died at 85 in 2015 following the couple’s 61 years of marriage. The film arrives in theaters on Friday and then begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Oct. 24. For Ben Stiller, having well-known Hollywood parents failed to completely prepare him for becoming a famous actor parent himself. “At the beginning, I wanted to try to be like the parent that doesn’t make mistakes that their parents made. Of course, you end up making all these other mistakes. So, that’s the reality of life,” the 59-year-old said. He recalled being out and about with his parents as a kid when they were stopped on the street by doting fans. “That was a constant thing, always sort of being at the mercy of who your parents would run into as a kid. It can be a little disorienting,” he said. “And of course, my kids dealt with that with me,” he added. (Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 2:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Friend-Zone Each Other, Part Ways After 9 Months Amid Wedding Rumours

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

LATEST NEWS

Trump Secures Deal With EMD Serono, Fertility Drug Prices To Drop Up To 79%, How Will It Impact On IVF In US?

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Another Apple exec leaves for Meta as AI talent war heats up, Bloomberg News reports

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Trump Threatens Hamas: “We Will Kill Them” If Gaza Bloodshed Continues

Trump says his administration is working on lowering beef prices

Rune and Humbert through in Stockholm

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Yamal among highest-paid players in 2025 in Forbes list topped by Ronaldo

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
QUICK LINKS