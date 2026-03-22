Big TWIST On The 50: Prince Narula Sacrifices His Hard-Earned Finale Spot For Shiv Thakare, Shocked Fans React: ‘Yeh Kesa Show Hai?’

Reality TV fans were left stunned on The 50 as popular reality star Prince Narula voluntarily gave up his hard-earned finale spot for fellow contestant Shiv Thakare.

The shocking twist, which unfolded during the semi-finals on Saturday night, sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans praising his selflessness while others questioned the move, asking, “Yeh kesa show hai?”

Prince Narula’s Surprising Sacrifice

After competing intensely for 26 days on the gaming-based captive reality show, Prince Narula had secured a place in the finale alongside Rajat Dalal, Mr. Faisu, and Immortal Kaka. However, in a shocking turn of events, he chose to voluntarily exit the competition and hand over his ticket to the finale to Shiv Thakare.

Speaking about his decision, Prince said, “When I came here on the first day, a lot of people lined up behind me to lead them; that was my victory. I came on this show for my wife, and when I saw so many of my brothers were here too, I had to lead them. This is the end of my journey. I write my own victory and defeat. I don’t wish to go forward in the game and want to give my ticket to the finale to Shiv.”

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In another statement, Prince added, “I thank you, guys, for inviting me. I am breaking my own winning streak. I want to go home and meet my daughter. She is my trophy. I was here to show the Gen Z that when we play, it’s hard to defeat us. I want the youngsters to come forward now and take my legacy forward. I am okay seeing anybody win, except for Rajat Dalal. In terms of the task, his contribution in the show has been zero.”

Mixed Reactions from Fans

Prince’s unexpected move left some contestants emotional, but it sparked intense debate among netizens. Many fans questioned the authenticity of the decision, suggesting it could be a publicity stunt or a calculated PR move. Some expressed disbelief, saying that Prince had previously avoided risky tasks yet gave away a finale ticket as if it meant nothing.

Others speculated that he sacrificed his spot strategically because he could not beat Faisu or Rajat Dalal in the finale. Several viewers even questioned the format of the show itself, asking how a contestant could give away a finale ticket and the makers still accept it.

Fellow Contestants React

While Shiv Thakare admitted feeling “blessed” that Prince chose him, he also acknowledged the weight of the sacrifice, stating he would have preferred to win on his own merit. Urvashi Dholakia, on the other hand, criticized Prince’s choice, noting that he could have given the opportunity to Krishna, a deserving female contestant on his team, instead of picking a male competitor. The reactions highlighted the mix of emotions behind the scenes, ranging from respect to controversy.

The 50 Grand Finale

With Prince Narula stepping aside, the top five contestants heading into the grand finale are Rajat Dalal, Immortal Kaka, Mr. Faisu, Shiv Thakare, and Krishna Shroff. The grand finale will air tonight on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Unlike many reality shows, the winner of The 50 will not claim the prize money; instead, one lucky fan will take home the Rs 50 lakh prize pot.

Prince Narula: A Reality Show Champion

Prince Narula, who has won multiple reality shows in the past, is widely regarded as one of the strongest players on The 50. His voluntary exit surprised fans but underscored his personal priorities. In his own words, “I want to go home and meet my daughter. She is my trophy.

I was here to show the youngsters how we play and win. I am okay seeing anybody win, except Rajat Dalal.” His decision has sparked conversations about strategy, emotion, and fairness, making this one of the most dramatic twists in the history of The 50.

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