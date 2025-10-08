Bigg Boss 19 Day 44: Malti Chahar Pushes Tanya Mittal Into Pool; Nomination Drama Unfolds

Bigg Boss 19 entered its Day 44 with some extremely dramatic and mischievous moments in the house till now. In a dramatic twist of fate, Malti Chahar threw her opponent draped in a saree-Tanya Mittal in a pool, leaving all the competitors and viewers aghast. Tanya struggling to regain her balance, amidst giggles from some housemates and concerned looks from others, and what followed was chaos.

The others in the house had enough tension as Neelam, Zeishan, Baseer, Ashnoor, Pranit, and Mridul were up for nominations, which painted a picture full of suspense as well as drama throughout the current season. Fans have hit the social media site to air their opinions about it, making it one of the most-discussed episodes in the season so far.

Malti Chahar Pushes Tanya Mittal

The small pool incident had become the big spotlight of Bigg Boss 19 Day 44, wherein Malti Chahar lightly pushed Tanya Mittal in a saree. Tanya’s reaction of shock followed by laughter had caught the viewer’s attention and created some arguments online.

Some praised Malti for the supposed boldness that heightened the entertainment, while others condemned it as being unnecessarily aggressive. This highlighted an escalation of events between housemates and also revealed how often mischief done in a playful spirit is intermingled with high tensions inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 19 Day 44 Nominations

The day also shone with the buzzing nomination of Bigg Boss 19: Neelam, Zeishan, Baseer, Ashnoor, Pranit, and Mridul-made the list for eviction this time. The nominations practically left the house tense and filled with strategy planning around alliances and personal rivalries.

While fans are already speculating who might possibly be evicted, they are now analyzing who might survive to be evicted next. As one can clearly draw from the mixed bag of contestants nominated, Day 44 will be recorded as the one turning point in the season.

Because of the crazy pool drama, and then the shocking nominations have made Day 44 one of the most unmissable episodes of the year in Bigg Boss 19, which means fans will be glued to their screens for the developments to follow.

