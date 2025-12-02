LIVE TV
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down Over 'Child' Sympathy Accusations, Insists, 'My Wife Is My Everything'

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down Over ‘Child’ Sympathy Accusations, Insists, ‘My Wife Is My Everything’

Gaurav Khanna emotionally broke down on Bigg Boss 19 after being accused of using his decision to forgo children for sympathy votes. Defending his wife Akanksha Chamola, he said, “I came alone don’t drag my wife in,” highlighting love, respect, and emotional honesty.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 2, 2025 11:58:32 IST

Gaurav Khanna, the actor who figured prominently among the contestants in Bigg Boss 19, found himself at the breaking point emotionally when a media interaction in the house turned out to be a risky situation and he got a very personal and cutting question.

One of the reporters made a daring assertion which claimed that Gaurav along with his wife Akanksha Chamola, who mutually came to the conclusion of not having kids, were actually using their decision as a “sympathy card” to attract votes and support from the viewers by exploiting their emotions. 

This sharp and deeply personal issue exposed very clearly the actor’s frailty, who had just a short while ago unfolded his heart and gave a sincere confession of his longing for children, which he had opted to forgo in favor of his wife’s practical and career-focused choice. Gaurav was so disturbed that he could not keep it in and eventually broke down in tears while not only defending his marriage but also affirming his partner’s right to make her own choices.

Gaurav Khanna Defending Marital Choice

The accusation was based primarily on Gaurav’s previous talks in the house, especially his dialog with another contestant and his surprise question to an astrologer about getting babies, despite his wife’s strong opposition. Gaurav, in an unfiltered and sobbing to the point of being inaudible response, took an extremely defensive stance about his conduct.



He said that even though he has always wanted to be a father, the bigger love and respect for his wife that he feels obliges him to support her choice. He underscored it with a loud exclamation that it is very rare today for a man to be so selfless as to put his deepest and most personal wish for his wife’s sake and comfort. This stunning and powerful statement transformed the story from a pre-planned move to an honest, emotional sacrifice and brought to light the vastness of his devotion.

Gaurav Khanna Privacy and Emotional Honesty

The co-contestant queried why he got so emotional about the media’s question, and that is when the issue got to the core. Gaurav’s response was to the point: “I do not want anyone to discuss my wife. I am not my wife; I have come here.” This statement made the issue very clear, showing the boundary between the questions concerning his gameplay and the very intrusive nature of questions aimed at his wife’s personal choice and their life together.

The actor’s naked emotionality and his vigorous support of the spouse were very much in tune with the audience, thus turning the situation into a powerful demonstration of emotional honesty and solid community in the midst of public criticism. The event shows the thin line that celebrities have to walk between revealing their lives and, at the same time, shielding their most sensitive personal privacy.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 11:58 AM IST
