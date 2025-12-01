Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

During the major media interaction of the season, the otherwise calm atmosphere of the Bigg Boss 19 house was completely overturned. With the finale nearing, the top six contestants, among whom was the television star Gaurav Khanna, had to pass a grilling session which rapidly shifted to a personal and explosive argument.

Gaurav, who was the player renowned for the most royal and cool temper in the game, had his endurance stretched to the limit when a journalist made a shocking analogy and dubbed him “sher ki khaal main lomdi” (a fox in a lion’s skin).

The expression was very powerful and indicated that the apparent very strong and just position was an expertly hidden façade of a calculating and cunning character. Gaurav, who had very often remained calm in the middle of the weeks long provocations by the likes of Farrhana Bhatt, lost his temper immediately which resulted very soon in an argument that became a viral sensation on social media.

The ‘Lomdi’ Label Controversy

The verbal onslaught against Gaurav Khanna’s character was based on his cool-headedness which was interpreted by some housemates and the media as a calculated, strategic performance rather than authentic behavior.

The reporter’s observation was not an impromptu comment but rather an outright attack on the very essence of his character that he portrayed inside the house accusing him of putting on an act in order to win the audience’s sympathy.

Gaurav Khanna’s Fiery Defense

The severe personal attack was so hurtful and angering to Gaurav Khanna that he could no longer keep calm and he went on to guard himself fiercely. He strongly denied the ‘fox’ label indeed arguing that it was his dignified way that should not be confused with manipulation.

He said that he has been playing the game with honesty and that the tag was an unjust dismissal of his strong, non-confrontational character. The sudden and very emotional outburst that was very rare of the actor nevertheless provided a great contrast to his preceding game and at the same time, it marked a significant turning point in his story only days before the finals.

