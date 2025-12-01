LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

During Bigg Boss 19’s intense media round, Gaurav Khanna lost his calm after a journalist called him “sher ki khaal mein lomdi.” The rare outburst from the usually composed actor sparked a heated argument and went viral just days before the finale.

Gaurav Khanna Explodes After ‘Lomdi’ Remark in Bigg Boss 19 Media Clash (Pc: Instagram)
Gaurav Khanna Explodes After ‘Lomdi’ Remark in Bigg Boss 19 Media Clash (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 1, 2025 11:14:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

During the major media interaction of the season, the otherwise calm atmosphere of the Bigg Boss 19 house was completely overturned. With the finale nearing, the top six contestants, among whom was the television star Gaurav Khanna, had to pass a grilling session which rapidly shifted to a personal and explosive argument.

Gaurav, who was the player renowned for the most royal and cool temper in the game, had his endurance stretched to the limit when a journalist made a shocking analogy and dubbed him “sher ki khaal main lomdi” (a fox in a lion’s skin). 

The expression was very powerful and indicated that the apparent very strong and just position was an expertly hidden façade of a calculating and cunning character. Gaurav, who had very often remained calm in the middle of the weeks long provocations by the likes of Farrhana Bhatt, lost his temper immediately which resulted very soon in an argument that became a viral sensation on social media.

The ‘Lomdi’ Label Controversy

The media round which was intended to reveal the contestants’ experiences turned out to be the platform for the conflict that was the biggest of the season.



The verbal onslaught against Gaurav Khanna’s character was based on his cool-headedness which was interpreted by some housemates and the media as a calculated, strategic performance rather than authentic behavior. 

The reporter’s observation was not an impromptu comment but rather an outright attack on the very essence of his character that he portrayed inside the house accusing him of putting on an act in order to win the audience’s sympathy.

Gaurav Khanna’s Fiery Defense

The severe personal attack was so hurtful and angering to Gaurav Khanna that he could no longer keep calm and he went on to guard himself fiercely. He strongly denied the ‘fox’ label indeed arguing that it was his dignified way that should not be confused with manipulation.

He said that he has been playing the game with honesty and that the tag was an unjust dismissal of his strong, non-confrontational character. The sudden and very emotional outburst that was very rare of the actor nevertheless provided a great contrast to his preceding game and at the same time, it marked a significant turning point in his story only days before the finals.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan; See Fans Reaction

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 media roundGaurav Khannahome-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Raj Nidimoru Weds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Social Media Buzzes After Ex Wife’s Cryptic Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Get Married in Secret Coimbatore Ceremony? Reports Say…

OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

WATCH | Angry Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi Again, Questions Media Training: ‘Kaha Se Aatey He?’, Triggers Huge Social Media Backlash

‘I’m Not Scared Of Trump,’ Josh Brolin Feels POTUS Has Changed After Presidency While Recalling Past Friendship With Him

LATEST NEWS

At 31, He Is India’s Youngest Billionaire From Chennai: Meet Aravind Srinivas, With A Net Worth Of Rs 21,190 Crore

Neo Kavach: India’s First Airbag For Bike Riders Launched, Check Price And Features

Vidya Wires IPO Listing On December 10: GMP Indicates 19% Premium- Key Details Investors Must Know

WATCH | Nita Ambani Surprises Staff Member With Birthday Celebration; Netizens React

Jalebis In New Zealand: PM Christopher Luxon Makes Jalebis Live At Sikh Games, Netizen Calls Him ‘Coolest PM Ever’

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

Elon Musk Says Starlink Cannot Outperform Cell Towers In Cces Due To ‘Simple Physics’

Get Unlimited Calling And 2GB Data Per Day With Free Subscriptions For 198, Explore New Affordable Jio Plans

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now

QUICK LINKS