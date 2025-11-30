Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan; See Fans Reaction

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit created one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable on-screen pairings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Their chemistry as Prem and Nisha became iconic, making every scene between them feel timeless. Now, fans are set to witness this beloved duo share the screen once again, this time on the sets of Bigg Boss 19. Madhuri appeared on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming project, Mrs. Deshpande, which will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 19.

Fans Light Up The Internet With Reactions

The comments section under the viral video has been flooded with heart emojis and nostalgic reactions. One user wrote, “Madhuri and Salman Khan, wow!” Another fan commented, “Masha Allah!!” Someone else added, “The combination of Salman and Madhuri has created an extraordinarily lovely moment.” Another user simply expressed, “Oye hoye!”

A video from the set has been circulating online, showing Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit posing together. In the clip, Salman sports a blazer paired with a T-shirt and jeans, while Madhuri looks radiant in a sleeveless outfit. She completes her look with golden hoop earrings and a high ponytail, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance.

A Fan On Instagram reacted-

Fans on X also celebrated the reunion. One post read, “From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing!” Another user wrote, “The iconic duo that defined an era. Salman Khan looking effortlessly handsome next to Madhuri Dixit.” A third admirer added, “Prem with Nisha reunion!!”

From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025! ❤️ Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing. Some duos just never lose their spark! ✨ Which of their films is your favorite?#SalmanKhan #MadhuriDixit #Bollywood #ThenvsNow #HumApkeHaiKon pic.twitter.com/a5CDLNoOEX — Monu Singh Official (@Monu_Singh2308) November 28, 2025

The iconic duo that defined an era.#SalmanKhan looking effortlessly handsome next to #MadhuriDixit – their latest moment straight from the Bigg Boss stage 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/ikWM5fEKLz — Kumar Salmania 🔱🕉 (@om7690001376373) November 28, 2025

🚨 Madhuri Dixit With Salman Khan at Big Boss 19 Set 🚨 Prem With Nisha reunion 🥰😍❤️#BigBoss19 | #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/UX082VuHNP — Megha (मेघा) 🇮🇳 (@Megha212927) November 28, 2025

What To Expect From The Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Beyond the star-studded reunion, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises high drama. In one of the promos shared by the makers, Salman is seen reprimanding Ashnoor Kaur for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task.

