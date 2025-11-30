LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Lights Up Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan; See Fans Reaction

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit created one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable on-screen pairings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Their chemistry as Prem and Nisha became iconic, making every scene between them feel timeless. Now, fans are set to witness this beloved duo share the screen once again, this time on the sets of Bigg Boss 19.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 10:00:55 IST

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit created one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable on-screen pairings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Their chemistry as Prem and Nisha became iconic, making every scene between them feel timeless. Now, fans are set to witness this beloved duo share the screen once again, this time on the sets of Bigg Boss 19. Madhuri appeared on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her upcoming project, Mrs. Deshpande, which will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 19.

Fans Light Up The Internet With Reactions

The comments section under the viral video has been flooded with heart emojis and nostalgic reactions. One user wrote, “Madhuri and Salman Khan, wow!” Another fan commented, “Masha Allah!!” Someone else added, “The combination of Salman and Madhuri has created an extraordinarily lovely moment.” Another user simply expressed, “Oye hoye!”

A video from the set has been circulating online, showing Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit posing together. In the clip, Salman sports a blazer paired with a T-shirt and jeans, while Madhuri looks radiant in a sleeveless outfit. She completes her look with golden hoop earrings and a high ponytail, adding a touch of elegance to her appearance.

A Fan On Instagram reacted-

Fans on X also celebrated the reunion. One post read, “From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing!” Another user wrote, “The iconic duo that defined an era. Salman Khan looking effortlessly handsome next to Madhuri Dixit.” A third admirer added, “Prem with Nisha reunion!!”

What To Expect From The Weekend Ka Vaar Episode

Beyond the star-studded reunion, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises high drama. In one of the promos shared by the makers, Salman is seen reprimanding Ashnoor Kaur for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bigg Boss 19bigg boss 19 entryJioHotstarmadhuri dixit nenesalman khanSalman Khan and Madhuri DixitWeekend Ka Vaar Episode

