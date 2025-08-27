Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna’s Fiery Clash With Zeishaan Quadri Sparks Comparisons To Late Star Sidharth Shukla

The Bigg Boss 19 has just begun and already a familiar story is taking over social media. After an ugly fight with his fellow contestant Zeishaan Quadri, a popular television actor Gaurav Khanna is already drawing more comparisons to the deceased, iconic winner of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla.

The disagreement that ensued when Khanna tried to take sides over a rather insignificant issue of food rationing also saw him project a stance of defiance and unapologetic demeanor that instantly reminded the viewers of the walls put up by Shukla.

His cool demeanour even in the argument, as well as his response in saying, Go ahead and nominate me, have been interpreted by fans as a deliberate attempt to showcase the same one-man army attitude which made Sidharth a legend of the show.

The ‘Sidharth Shukla’ Blueprint

The comparisons between Gaurav Khanna and Sidharth Shukla is not new. The hype began as early as the first episode; the very song that Gaurav used to enter the show was the same one that Sidharth used to get a big entry towards the start of season 13.

This is a conscious effort on the part of the makers of this high-quality show, and a certain indicator of how many viewers have been anticipating this parallel becoming part of the formula. The game Sidharth Shukla played was characterized by his clear and firm views, his invincible self-confidence and his power to stand his whole ground against a whole house.

He has been noted in many individual combats, where he did not fear to engage against any opponent. This is the same kind of persona that the net is presently trying to attach to Gaurav when it is able to see his food fight with Zeishaan and the resulting effects of the other housemates as the initial step towards embarking on a similar voyage.

Defiance vs. Arrogance

Where Gaurav is described as defiant and therefore strong in the game, others are quick to call it arrogance whereas Sidharth was able to command both, respect and fear. The question of whether Gaurav has a certain attitude that reflects his personality or that attitude was devised is the center of the debate. In the tussle over the dal, Zeishaan opined that Gaurav had been seen eating more than one serving thus leaving others with fewer.

Khane ko lekar hui Gaurav Khanna and Zeishan Quadri mein ek badi fight #BiggBoss19pic.twitter.com/dPeGsY0u9i — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 26, 2025







However, this denial by faith and the dare that comes afterwards polarizes the viewers. Others support him as saying that he is being victimized and ought to defend himself, the way Sidharth would. Some people however feel that this casual posture and off-handed language denote a lack of respect and claims that his style lacks the raw appeal of Sidharth that made him the astonishing person he was. The thin line between systematic rebelliousness and true power will most likely remain the driving force behind the fascination to Gaurav Khanna by the internet throughout the season.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Gaurav Khanna Clashes Over Food Shortage, Threatens Nominations – Watch Now