Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Is Coming: Vijay Sethupathi Back As Host But Who Are The Participants?

It is the moment which millions of fans have been waiting for! The popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil is preparing to host the ninth season and this time it is returning an old face to the seat of the host. Vijay Sethupathi, the host of the show in the last season who impressed the audiences with his calm and straight forward hosting style, is officially taking the show back. This has caused a lot of excitement in terms of his coming back, as his distinctive appeal and gravitas are likely to inject a new dimension of appeal into the series.

The official release has been trending on social media, and fans are cheering his comeback and conjecturing about the drama, entertainment, and unforeseen turns that the new season will be offering.

Launch Date and Where to Watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will have a great premiere on October 5, 2025. The program will be aired on Star Vijay, the longtime host of the show. Moreover, those who want to watch the drama on-demand and in real-time will have the right to bulk of the entire season on the JioCinema platform.







This dual availability makes the fans to keep track of every action of the action whether they are at home or not.

Contestant Speculations and Format

Although the official list of the contestants of the current Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is a very well-kept secret, the rumor mill is already running on a full scale. There have been speculations that there will be a combination of well-known TV actors, social media influencers, and celebrities in diverse sectors. Singer Srikanth Deva, and television actor Yuvan Mayilsamy are just a few names that have been doing rounds on the internet and have caused all the excitement.

Similar to other seasons, the contestants will spend 100 days, disconnected to the real world, in the specially designed Bigg Boss house, where they will be tasked to perform activities and nominate and evict people. The show would feature its usual dose of drama, emotion and competition all under the supervision of Vijay Sethupathi.

