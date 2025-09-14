Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

Bigg Boss 19 salaries revealed! Gaurav Khanna tops the chart with ₹17.5 lakh per week, followed by Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. From TV stars to influencers, the pay scale shows the huge commercial success and star power of India’s biggest reality show

Bigg Boss 19 contestant salaries will leave you stunned (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19 contestant salaries will leave you stunned (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 14, 2025 10:21:21 IST

The reality show, Bigg Boss 19, has dominated the national discourse once again not only due to the high drama and fresh relationships forming; but also courtesy of the outrageous salaries that the competitors are said to be walking away with. The fans can hardly wait each season to see who is making the most money and this season the numbers are astounding.

The producers of the show carefully negotiate with every contestant, and their charges depend on their popularity, their star power, and their social media following. Some of these contestants are in it to gain fame and a career shot, but it is clear that others are in it to win the huge payout, and after each week in the house is a lucrative endeavor.

Top Earners of BB19

A list of the highest remunerated celebrities in the Bigg Boss house is a matter of a heated debate always and this season is not any exception. Topping the list is the television actor Gaurav Khanna who is believed to be making a staggering 17.5 lakhs per week in his appearance. This translates to an astronomical 2.5 lakhs daily and makes him one of the best remunerated regular contestants in the history of the show.

Right behind him is popular music composer and singer Amaal Mallik with a weekly reported salary of 8.75 lakhs. Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur are also social media stars and content creators who earn a lot of money, both of whom are said to earn ₹6 lakhs per week.

Salary Breakdown: Who’s Earning What?

The payment system of the Bigg Boss contestants is made to show their public image. Though the highest earners are household names, the fees paid by other competitors are also high. As an example, a reality TV star Baseer Ali is estimated to be making 3-6 lakhs per week. Other actresses within this bracket include Tanya Mittal and the veteran Kunickaa Sadanand whose weekly charges are estimated to be 3- 6 lakhs and 2-4 lakhs respectively.

Smaller-named contestants such as Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are at the bottom of the pay scale and their salaries are significantly less than those of their more famous housemates, but still a considerable amount. The financial openness of the show and the sheer size of the paychecks of the contestants underline the enormous popularity and commercial success of the franchise Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 salariespaid Bigg Boss contestants

RELATED News

Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'
DJ Afrojack to perform in India this November, check out details
Zayn to unveil 'Break Free' song for video game 'Borderlands 4'
"India will win Asia Cup 100%": Zayed Khan on IND-PAK clash on Sept 14
Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
"Good start by Khalid Jamil, but needs consistency…": Bhaichung Bhutia at Fit India Sundays
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

QUICK LINKS