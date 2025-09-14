Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs

The reality show, Bigg Boss 19, has dominated the national discourse once again not only due to the high drama and fresh relationships forming; but also courtesy of the outrageous salaries that the competitors are said to be walking away with. The fans can hardly wait each season to see who is making the most money and this season the numbers are astounding.

The producers of the show carefully negotiate with every contestant, and their charges depend on their popularity, their star power, and their social media following. Some of these contestants are in it to gain fame and a career shot, but it is clear that others are in it to win the huge payout, and after each week in the house is a lucrative endeavor.

Top Earners of BB19

A list of the highest remunerated celebrities in the Bigg Boss house is a matter of a heated debate always and this season is not any exception. Topping the list is the television actor Gaurav Khanna who is believed to be making a staggering 17.5 lakhs per week in his appearance. This translates to an astronomical 2.5 lakhs daily and makes him one of the best remunerated regular contestants in the history of the show.

Right behind him is popular music composer and singer Amaal Mallik with a weekly reported salary of 8.75 lakhs. Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur are also social media stars and content creators who earn a lot of money, both of whom are said to earn ₹6 lakhs per week.

Salary Breakdown: Who’s Earning What?

The payment system of the Bigg Boss contestants is made to show their public image. Though the highest earners are household names, the fees paid by other competitors are also high. As an example, a reality TV star Baseer Ali is estimated to be making 3-6 lakhs per week. Other actresses within this bracket include Tanya Mittal and the veteran Kunickaa Sadanand whose weekly charges are estimated to be 3- 6 lakhs and 2-4 lakhs respectively.

Smaller-named contestants such as Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari are at the bottom of the pay scale and their salaries are significantly less than those of their more famous housemates, but still a considerable amount. The financial openness of the show and the sheer size of the paychecks of the contestants underline the enormous popularity and commercial success of the franchise Bigg Boss.

