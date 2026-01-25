LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's War Epic Roars, Smashes Lifetime Collections Of 120 Bahadur, Ikkis

Border 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's War Epic Roars, Smashes Lifetime Collections Of 120 Bahadur, Ikkis

Border 2 is rewriting box office rules in 2026. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the war epic earned ₹65 crore in two days, already surpassing lifetime collections of 120 Bahadur and Ikkis, driven by nostalgia and mass appeal.

Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol's War Epic Surges Past 120 Bahadur, Ikkis Collections
Border 2 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Surges Past 120 Bahadur, Ikkis Collections

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 25, 2026 08:45:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Roars, Smashes Lifetime Collections Of 120 Bahadur, Ikkis

Border 2 has created a major transformation in the 2026 movie industry. This war epic serves as a direct continuation of JP Dutta’s 1997 classic, which created a new box office trend for its genre through its effective use of nostalgic elements. 

The film shows Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, who together earned ₹30 crore on their opening day.

The domestic total for the first two days reached a remarkable ₹65 crore after early estimates on Saturday indicated a rise to ₹35 crore on Day 2. This achievement holds major importance because it has already surpassed the total earnings of all recent films, which includes 120 Bahadur and Ikkis.

War Movie Dominance and Regional Market Saturation

Border 2 shows how commercial success has increased audience demand for military shows to create tense situations that show extreme danger instead of showing unique military situations.

Sunny Deol’s new project achieved greater box office success during its first day of release than the entire box office run of 120 Bahadur, which featured Farhan Akhtar and ended with a total worldwide gross of approximately ₹24.06 crore.

The difference becomes more pronounced when people compare Ikkis, which is a biopic starring Agastya Nanda, with the film directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Ikkis started well, but its 15-day total reached ₹30.6 crore, which Border 2 matched on its first Friday. The study shows that Ikkis presents biographical content through its emotional display, while the Deol factor and massive visual effects draw people to watch in theaters.

Occupancy Trends and Strategic Financial Viability

The film’s progression is powered by its complete nighttime attendance, which reached 61.70%, according to theater attendance statistics. The film proved its widespread appeal because its most powerful audience base originated from Chennai and Jaipur instead of its traditional northern Deol strongholds.

The film needs to maintain a prolonged box office performance because its production budget of ₹275 crore requires it to achieve successful income generation.

The two films 120 Bahadur and Ikkis do not match the national excitement of their respective budget ranges, which were set at ₹90 crore and ₹60 crore. Border 2 is now establishing new financial standards for contemporary patriotic films.

Also Read: Border 2 Box Office Prediction: Sunny Deol’s Action-Packed Sequel Charges Toward Massive Opening, Rs 55.75 Crore Pre-Bookings Buzz

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 8:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: border 2Border 2 box officesunny deolwar movie

Border 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Roars, Smashes Lifetime Collections Of 120 Bahadur, Ikkis

QUICK LINKS