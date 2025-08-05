Home > Entertainment > Brandi Glanville’s DIY Nightmare! Fans Freaked Out By Facial Burns, ‘I Overdid It’

Brandi Glanville has indeed set her face ablaze! This Real Housewives star went belly up in a homemade Nair disaster that left her with burns on the face. Fans freaked out on seeing her TikTok clip, begging her to ditch the do-it yourself hacks and try real help instead!

Brandi Glanville’s Shocking DIY Disaster
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 5, 2025 00:57:00 IST

Reality television superstar Brandi Glanville shocked fans with a revealing TikTok video that showed burns to her face, which she inflicted on herself while attempting to DIY a skin treatment that went horribly wrong. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star apparently used Nair hair-removal cream on her face to try and resolve a mysterious disfigurement, subjecting her to pain, and also sent an avalanche of concern messages on social networks.

An Outdoor Experiment That Went Wrong

On August 3, 2025, Glanville shared a graphic TikTok showing red, blotchy burns across her cheeks, chin, and nose after applying Nair for seven minutes. “Nair is the fountain of youth, but I overdid it,” she quipped sarcastically, admitting the chemical peel was meant to “piss off” a facial parasite she believes she contracted in Morocco.

Fans were horrified, with one pleading, “Please do NOT put Nair on your face!” The 52-year-old woman has been suffering from a mystery ailment for 2 years, spent more than $113,000 on treatments, and even resorted to this dangerous hack in desperation.

The Parasites Puzzle and Health Issues

It started in 2023, lumps in her mouth that turned out to be painful, swelling, and acidic drainage that got to her teeth. The parasite that she suspects infects her teeth comes from “that place” when filming for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco, Vicki Gunvalson, her co-cast, suspects this too.

The top doctors, including Dr. Terry Dubrow, could not make any diagnosis, despite being consulted. It included the use of antibiotics and steroids, but nothing worked. Glanville’s financial strain has left her “out of funds,” thus forcing her towards dangerous, DIY solution hacks.

Fans’ Reaction and Hope of Recovery 

The TikTok was enough to bring a lot of fans rushing forward with concern. The fans also asked Glanville to get professional advice. She also readjusted the soothing spray of aloe vera, cucumber, and black tea to reduce the severity of burns that also affected her arms.

Meanwhile, Glanville is going through with the questions as she opens up to the public concerning her struggles, adding to the many accounts of the dangers of unguided treatment and much emotional distress caused by her ongoing health battle.

Tags: brandi glanvillehollywoodhollywood newsreal housewives

