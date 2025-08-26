LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BTS Tattoo Alert! J-Hope Flashes Thigh Tattoo With Dr Woo, What Is V Hiding?

Did BTS' J-hope and V got inked again? ARMY is curious. while J-hope has directly exposed his thigh tattoo, V has decided to water fans' curiosity. Dr. Woo's Instagram story has sparked questions among fans. When will he reveal his tattoo?

BTS' J-Hope Flashes Thigh Tattoo With Dr Woo and V (Pic Credit: x.com/ @btslinkita)
BTS' J-Hope Flashes Thigh Tattoo With Dr Woo and V (Pic Credit: x.com/ @btslinkita)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 26, 2025 15:22:43 IST

J-Hope and V of BTS are rumoured to have gotten new tattoos after recently visiting Dr. Woo’s Hollywood studio. Hints dropped in images suggest new ink, J-Hope’s term “Hope” and V’s potential “King,” which are quickly fueling speculations among ARMY while they work towards the BTS comeback album in 2025.

Is visit to Dr. Woo’s studio the hype?

On August 26, 2025, J-Hope and V, famous tattoo artists of the Dr. Woo franchise, posted (and took down quickly) Instagram photos with the famous tattoo artist at his Hideaway at Suite X studio in Los Angeles.

The bold tattoo, “HOPE,” J-Hope flaunted proudly across a part of his thigh, is obviously a reference to his stage name and is enough to spark mad fan meltdowns. V, on the other hand, was more elusive and had his arm hidden, but fans spotted an Instagram Story about the poem “King,” likely hinting at some new ink.

J-Hope’s “Hope” Ink Steals the Show 

Just above his knee, J-Hope’s now-visible “HOPE” tattoo shouts out confidence in the whole HBIC thing, and might I say it resonates with his overall radiant persona. Fans love the symbolism-knowing he is the beacon of positivity within BTS. Unlike Jungkook’s colorful sleeve or Jimin’s moon phases, J-Hope’s completely minimalistic but strong ink will make a statement.

The great thing about Dr. Woo’s caption, featuring “Hope,” likely fanned the flames of speculation about whether it was specially designed. Social media blew up with posts calling it iconic and so Hobi. Some assume it could be temporary, but the clarity and placement give it permanence, which would likely make it his second confirmed ink.

V’s Mysterious Tease of King Tattoo 

V’s rumoured “King” tattoo elevates the delicious intrigue. According to one theory, a line from the poem “King” might be inscribed onto his arm, as indicated by his Instagram Story.

 Dr. Woo’s Instagram post of a crown emoji with V adds fuel, but there’s no clear photo validating it. Did he go there for J-Hope’s comfort, or is he hiding his own masterpiece? Jungkook has recently gotten his chest tattoo, and with BTS’s coming comeback, the tease seems to have some of V’s fans getting clues to find from their member. 

