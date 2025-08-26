LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BTS’ V Nails Dodger Stadium Pitch, Asks ‘Did I Make It Right?’

BTS’ V Nails Dodger Stadium Pitch, Asks ‘Did I Make It Right?’

BTS' V killed it at Dodger Stadium with an immaculate first pitch, leaving ARMYs screaming! Hugging Ohtani and wearing a Dodgers jersey, the K-pop king's charm turned baseball into an international fiesta.

Kim Taehyung’s Flawless Throw Steals Dodgers’ Show (Pic Credit: Pinterest)
Kim Taehyung’s Flawless Throw Steals Dodgers’ Show (Pic Credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 26, 2025 14:31:40 IST

BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V, burned Dodger Stadium on the night of August 25, 2025, with a perfect ceremonial first pitch, thus triggering another K-raze. The international superstar joined the world of sports and K-pop in the unforgettable moment, leaving behind 49,702 screaming fans and crashing ticketing sites. His pitch has stole all the hears with the perfect throw and ARMY’s can’t get enough of this.

A Grand Slam Moment for a K-Pop Icon V

Kim Taehyung, with a No. 7 Dodgers jersey in tow, walked calmly, bowed to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then threw a perfect lefty strike. The cheers from the baseball fellows and the BTS ARMY shook Chavez Ravine, and it was sold out. Following the announcement made on August 17, ticket prices went up fivefold on StubHub, while MLB’s ticketing site withstood the intensity of ARMY’s demand.

Taehyung’s first pitch in its history with the MLB stands for yet another chapter in the sports legacy of BTS, coming right after the ceremonial pitch by Jungkook and J-Hope. As BTS continues with preparations for the 2026 comeback album, this monumental event signaled their return to global status after military service. 

Star Power Meets Baseball Royalty

And the juiciest moment of the night? V and Shohei Ohtani, the baseball deity, embraced in Dugout Heaven, a nail-biter for K-pop and sports royalty. Cameras were everywhere as the two posed with V chatting up pitcher Tyler Glasnow, with flashes going off like firecrackers. From there, V’s iconic call, “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” unleashed a roar louder than any postseason fever.

Social media went berserk with #VxDodgers trending all over the world and clip after clip garnering millions of hits. Fans decked out in custom V jerseys had queued for hours, making Dodger Stadium into a K-pop shrine. The Dodgers, accustomed to observing Korean heritage nights, leaned into the cultural infusion, propagating their appeal beyond international horizons.

A Cultural Collision and Fans Reactions

V’s pitch was a massive cultural earthquake, not just a first pitch. The broadcast on MLB Network and SPOTV saw eyes from India to Korea, with fans streaming on MLB’s YouTube.

BTS’ unrivaled influence, melding bright-eyed fandom of K-pop with the old-school legacy of baseball. While waving to screaming fans, that night proved Dodger Stadium is no ordinary stadium, it is a world arena where V came to rewrite history.

