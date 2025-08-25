BTS V’s MLB Debut: How To Stream Taehyung’s Dodgers Pitch In India? Here’s The Guide!

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to script history by throwing the first ceremonial pitch at the match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. This momentous occasion at Dodger Stadium on August 25, 2025, has ARMYs going wild, crashing ticketing sites. For fans across India, here is how they can catch Taehyung’s MLB debut live and join the global celebrations thrown up for this K-pop superstar’s latest milestone.

ARMY, you ready? V will be at Dodger Stadium on 8/25 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch! 💜 🎟: https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj pic.twitter.com/cqwkiT6oyi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2025

MLB 2025: A Milestone Moment for Kim Taehyung and ARMYs

V steps again into the global scene somewhere between K-pop charisma and American baseball tradition. The ceremonial pitch is on August 25, 2025, at Dodger Stadium and marks V’s very first-ever appearance in the MLB after the two other members of BTS, Jungkook (2017) and J-Hope (2024).

today is the day: #V of @BTS_twt first ceremonial pitch at at @Dodgers stadium! ⏰ 11:10 am KST

📺 MLB app or this link: https://t.co/SsGszGXvEs

⭐️ interact with official pages and content! V AT DODGERS STADIUM

TAEHYUNG AT DODGERS STADIUM#VxDodgers #TaehyungxDodgers pic.twitter.com/ddQHbCvzmX — sophie (@thvchapters) August 25, 2025

The pre-announcement caused a market frenzy, resulting in a fivefold rise in ticket sales, as fans swooped to sites like StubHub, showcasing Taehyung’s unparalleled influence. ARMYs are chatting all over the globe, with many speculating if BTS members currently in the U.S. for their 2026 comeback album will cheer him on.

How to Watch ‘ LA Dodgers vs Cincinnati Reds’ Live in India

Indian ARMYs can experience this momentous occasion on August 26, 2025, at 7:40 AM IST. The match will be broadcast via the MLB app, MLB Network, SportsNet, and also through the availability of MLB.tv for international streaming.

The ceremonial pitch is actually a quintessential tradition in MLB, which usually takes place shortly before the start of the contest that evening at 7:10 PM PDT (August 25). So, if you don’t want to miss V’s hot aura and charismatic pitch, then note the time and crush hard on V.

BTS Fan Frenzy and Global Celebrations

The worldwide hype created around that announcement caused ticket companies to crash under an army of vigorous attempts to grab available seats. On display will be some extravagant support projects like an aerial banner reading “ONE & ONLY MY SUPERSTAR V” and digital billboards scattered throughout freeways in Los Angeles.

Fans will provide sweet messages through ribbon board messages inside Dodger Stadium, all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The “THV girl” trend is back on, with fans personalising jerseys with Taehyung’s name and birth year, 1995, making this event a vibrant celebration of BTS’s global impact.

