BTS Jungkook’s 8.4B Won Scam Shakes ARMY, Mastermind Behind The Heist Busted

Jungkook of BTS, K-pop’s star, suffered an ugly blow as he became part of an 8.4 billion won($6 million)-ranged stock hacking scheme made against his shares in HYBE. The culprit behind this, a Chinese ringleader led a syndicate using stolen personal information of high-profile people in its hacking spree. While Jungkook was serving his military service, the high-profile heist came to light, shocking fans and markets alike. On August 22, 2025, the ringleader was caught by the Thai authorities and deported to South Korea.

What was inside the Cyber Sting

Carried between August 2023 to January 2024, this audacious scam drained 38 billion won ($28 million) from 20 prominent victims, Jungkook included. Hackers hacked into South Korean telecom systems in a bid to steal personal identification data and impersonate victims by setting up mobile accounts and installing brokerage applications.

Stocks were transferred or loans secured against holdings using digital certificates. In January 2024, Jungkook’s 33,500 shares of HYBE were picked out, with 500 sold in a transaction to an unsuspecting buyer.

Jungkook’s Wealth Under Siege

As Jungkook served his military duty, he remained unaware of the digital assault, with hackers setting sights on his HYBE shares-a vital portion of BTS’s financial empire. The 8.4 billion won under threat blared another solo triumph for him, “Standing Next to You.” BigHit Music swung into action, swiftly freezing the account.

In early 2025, this civil action secured a court order for the shares to be returned. This narrow escape underscores an enduring view of celebrity wealth vulnerability, the moment someone attains global fame, sharks come swimming to hunt for them, leaving buzzing fans behind worried about their idol’s safety.

Capture of the Ringleader and Worldwide Crackdown

A 34-year-old Chinese mastermind running a transnational scheme set up a syndicate exploiting loopholes in digital services to his advantage. Ensuing from various raids and arrests made in Thailand in April 2025 following directions from Interpol and South Korean officials, his reign was brought to a halt.

As pointed out, under South Korea’s laws, he is to face a more profound investigation while the search for his accomplices continues through the cracking of seized devices. Such an international crackdown was made possible with the coordination from the Southeast Asia Justice Network and comes as a reassurance to the ARMY while still highlighting the never-ending cyber threats against the K-pop idols.

