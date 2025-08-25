LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Netflix's 'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' A Must-Watch K-Drama Of 2025? Everything You Kneed To Know!

Is Netflix’s ‘Bon Appetit, Your Majesty’ A Must-Watch K-Drama Of 2025? Everything You Kneed To Know!

Are you craving for some food and romance? Bon Appetit, Your Majesty is indeed Netflix's most exciting K-Drama this time around, with Yoona actually cooking for a grumpy king in Joseon. The hottest enemies to lovers trope is going to serve!

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Pic Credit: x.com/ @K-Drama Menfess)
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (Pic Credit: x.com/ @K-Drama Menfess)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 25, 2025 21:49:17 IST

“Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” has stormed the Netflix scene with record-breaking numbers, premiered on August 23, 2025. SNSD’s Yoona stars as a modern chef who slips through time into the Joseon era in this rom-com k-drama. Its debut episode landed at Netflix’s Top 10 in 89 countries, with tvN ratings boosting from 4.85% to 6.64% in episode two. This quirky, enemies-to-lovers drama is compulsory for every K-Drama fan in search of fresh, heartfelt tears. 

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty: A Time-Slip Plot with Culinary Charm

It is a story about a lady, Yeon Ji-young, who won a cooking competition and got magically transported back to Joseon. In a dangerous palace, she boldly attempted to create great modern dish recipes, such as gochujang butter bibimbap, just to satisfy the taste buds of King Yi Heon. 

The drama is adapted from a web novel that will give one an intoxicating cocktail of historical and culinary drama. Ji-young’s daredevil persona was up against the icy demeanor of the king, promising a flame-filled enemies-to-lovers trope. The time-slip at the start of episode one ensures a thrilling binge-worthy twist that will leave viewers craving for more.

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty’s Stellar Cast 

Yoona gives life to Ji-young by filling the character with warm charm and culinary finesse, while his fiery magnetism adds to their electric chemistry as King Yi Heon features in the drama Lee Chae-min. Those who would be spending their time watching this drama would include supporting actors such as Kang Hanna and Choi Guy-hwa and the comic relief of Oh Eui-sik. Yoona’s training in specialized historical cooking skills has made her performance authentic even in the highly-colored kitchen scenes.

The cast’s chemistry promises this tale much for fans of Yoona’s hits King the Land. Their frank relationship makes every episode a visually salivating experience

Record-Breaking Buzz and Future Excitement 

In an instant, the series smashed tvN’s 2025 debut ratings and made it to the very top globally on Netflix. It has drawn a lot of fans on social media with reviews talking about its fun premise combined with high stakes, dubbing it the K-Drama game changer.

Expect 12-16 episodes to take you through an emotional rollercoaster of deeper romance and betrayals to create epic feasts. This blend of time-slip intrigue and culinary flair is generating the kind of online buzz that puts it at the top of searches for K-Drama fans. This limited series redefines the must-watch Netflix hits; delicious drama within must not be missed.

Tags: KdramaKdrama 2025Korean actorsKorean drama

