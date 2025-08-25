LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Global OTT Awards 2025 (WINNERS): When Life Gives You Tangerines Rules, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Alert, K-drama lovers! Global OTT Awards 2025 has dropped a series of talents and OTT releases which fans loved and honoured them for their storytelling. Check out the full list of winners here!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 25, 2025 15:05:25 IST

Global OTT Awards 2025 Full Winners List: The Busan Cinema Center hosted the 2025 Global OTT Awards on August 24, 2025 celebrating the best global TV content. The award show is a part of International Streaming Festival, celebrating South Korea’s streaming talents and performances. Flobal OTT Awards serves as a testament to OTT excellence across 14 categories.

When Life Gives You Tangerines Steals the Spotlight

Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines emerged the winner of the night, walking away with three heavyweight awards: Best Creative, Best Writer for Im Sang Chun, and Best Supporting Actress for Yeom Hye Ran. The drama, ranging fresh-aired in 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards with emotional nuances and performances by IU and Park Bo Gum, has since continued to be a cultural phenomenon with 9.1 IMDb officially rated.

2025 Global OTT Awards: Full list of Winners

  • Best Creative: When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

  • Best OTT Original: Nine Puzzles (Disney+)

  • Best Asian Content: The Outlaw Doctor (PTS Taiwan)

  • Best Reality & Variety: World of Street Woman Fighter (CJ ENM)

  • Best Director: Yao Xiaofeng – Northward (iQIYI)

  • Best Writer: Im Sang Chun – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

  • Best Lead Actor: Kentaro Sakaguchi – What Comes After Love (Coupang Play)

  • Best Lead Actress: Park Eun Bin – Hyper Knife (Disney+)

  • Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se – Good Boy (JTBC)

  • Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran – When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

  • Best Newcomer (Male): Kang You Seok – Resident Playbook (tvN)

  • Best Newcomer (Female): Chung Su Bin – Friendly Rivalry (U+ Mobile TV); Suri Lin – Born for the Spotlight (Netflix)

  • Best Visual Effects: I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Yin & Yang (Youku)

  • Best Original Song: ADO – Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (TBS)

  • Creative Beyond Border: Life Line (Independent)

  • New Technology: BINGE Korea

  • Rising Star of the Year: Shi Pengyuan – A Life For A Life (iQIYI); Lee Su Hyun – Family Matters (Coupang Play)

  • People’s Choice Award (Male): Bai Jingting – The First Frost (Youku)

  • People’s Choice Award (Female): Bai Lu – Northward (iQIYI)

South Korean Dominance and the Global Importance

With eleven awards won for South Korea, Nine Puzzles (Disney+) was acknowledged as the Best OTT Original, while World of Street Woman Fighter (CJ ENM) became the Best Reality & Variety. Who Saw the Peacock Dance in the Jungle? from Japan won Best Original Song for ADO’s “Elf,” whereas Taiwan’s The Outlaw Doctor bagged Best Asian Content. The awards celebrated a sizzling amalgamation of regional storytelling with technical innovations.

The 2025 Global OTT Awards stressed the blossoming OTT platforms, where South Korea, China, and Japan are in the forefront. From touching dramas to groundbreaking reality formats, the event honoured narratives that cross continents, giving rise to an exhilarating future in global entertainment.

Tags: k-dramaKorean actorsKorean dramaott

