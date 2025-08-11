LIVE TV
Can't Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next

Can’t Get Enough Of Udaipur Files? Here Are 5 Crime Thrillers You Need To Watch Next

Hooked on Udaipur Files? Dive into 5 crime thrillers that bring the same chills. From gritty killers to twisted cover-ups and emotional real-life stories, these OTT gems will keep you glued. Read on to find out what to watch next and where to stream them.

Udaipur Files attempts to explore the Kanhaiya Lal murder
Udaipur Files attempts to explore the Kanhaiya Lal murder

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 12:11:26 IST

If Udaipur Files had you hooked and you’re hungry for more crime thrillers that mess with your head and keep you guessing, I got you. These shows and movies are packed with wild twists, dark secrets, and characters that feel real not just some boring cops-and-criminals stuff.

Must-Binge Crime Thrillers That’ll Keep You Hooked

 From the creepy serial killer vibes in Raman Raghav 2.0 to the messy power plays in Undekhi, and the heavy, emotional punch of The Kashmir Files, plus some slow-burn mystery and mind games in Rekhachithram and Silence… Can You Hear It? your next binge is sorted.

5 Crime Thrillers That Hit Just as Hard as Udaipur Files, Read to Know Where to Watch Them!

First up we have  Raman Raghav 2.0 on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays this creepy-ass serial killer dude from the ’60s, and Vicky Kaushal is the messed-up cop trying to catch him. It’s dark, weird, and honestly, kinda messed up in the best way. You won’t stop thinking about it.

Next, there’s Undekhi on SonyLIV. Picture this: a fancy wedding in Manali, a dancer gets killed, and then all hell breaks loose. The rich folks try to cover stuff up, and the story dives deep into power plays and dirty secrets. The acting? Solid. The suspense? Killer.

If you want something heavier, The Kashmir Files on Amazon Prime hits you right in the feels. It’s about the Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes in the ’90s. Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty kill it here. It’s not just a movie—it’s a punch to your heart.

For some slow-burn, check out Rekhachithram, a Malayalam mystery. It’s about a woman who disappeared back in the ’80s during a film shoot. The cop digging into this case uncovers secrets that’ll keep you guessing. Watch it on SonyLiv

Lastly, Silence… Can You Hear It? on  . Manoj Bajpayee plays a badass cop investigating the murder of a politician’s daughter found on a mountain trek. The plot twists like crazy, and Bajpayee’s acting? Chef’s kiss.

So yeah, if Udaipur Files made your heart race, these will do the same. Pop some popcorn, clear your schedule, and dive right in

Tags: Crime thrillers, ott, Udaipur Files

