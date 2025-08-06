LIVE TV
Cardi B Shows Off $189K Cartier Jewelry Gift From Stefon Diggs, Leaving Fans Amazed By The Stunning Luxury Surprise

Cardi B stunned fans by showcasing $189K worth of Cartier jewelry, including Love bracelets and a Panthère ring. The highlight? A diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch, reportedly gifted by NFL star Stefon Diggs, fueling romance rumors and making headlines.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 14:32:22 IST

Cardi B, the monarch of a personal extravagant style, recently rocked the social media with another glitzy display of her newest expensive purchases. The Grammy winner sent jaws dropping when she debuted her 189,000 Cartier jewelry haul on TikTok including a iced out surprise from her new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs. The catalog included a variety of classic Cartier bracelets and rings, as well as a gorgeous Panthre de Cartier ring with diamond and emerald accents. 

Although the price tag in itself would be something that no one could ignore, the real highlight was the final part of the whole puzzle, which was the appearance of a magnificent Patek Philippe Twenty-4 Automatic watch. Cardi B did not specify who sent a gift, though she has made it obvious that it was a surprise of her boo boo, a move that is largely believed to have been sent by her alleged man, NFL superstar Stefon Diggs. It is no mere jewelry heist, but a glimpse of a green romance full of extravagances and purchasing pricey luxury.

The Cartier Collection

The Cardi B jewelry collection is an ode to stacking and statement jewelry. Her new daily stack with Cartier consists of a plethora of the brand classic Love bracelets made in yellow, rose, and white gold, some of them are are-set with pav-diamonds. One such ring is a diamond and emerald Panthere de Cartier ring; this spectacular feline creation is difficult to turn your eyes away. There are also some Love rings in the collection, and this confirms her desire to stay faithful to her emblematic, intertwining screw.

This is not the only time when Cardi demonstrates her affection to Cartier, but this recent purchase allows her to take the status of a connoisseur in the artistry and timeless beauty of the company.

Stefon Diggs’ Extravagant Gift

The most discussed of all in her entire reveal was not something made by Cartier. The Patek Philippe Twenty 4 Automatic watch is a diamond-encrusted timepiece worth around 72,000 dollars and was given by Stefon Diggs.



The prowess and sheer joy on the face of Cardi made the gift even more personal, romantic and sweet in a way that it made it seem even flashier than usual and made the couple one of the subjects of conversation in the celebrity circles.

Tags: Cardi B Cartier jewelryhollywoodStefon Diggs gift

