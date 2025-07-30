Home > Entertainment > Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video

Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video

A leaked video allegedly showing Rajinikanth slipping in his Chennai home has sparked privacy concerns online. While fans debate its authenticity, the superstar gears up for Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj and the highly anticipated Jailer 2, set to release in late 2025 or early 2026.

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 30, 2025 17:01:40 IST

There’s this video floating around online—allegedly of Rajinikanth himself—that’s been making fans uneasy. In the clip, you see a guy, supposedly the superstar, just strolling around in the yard at his Chennai house.

Rajinikanth slips and falls on a slippery surface

Out of nowhere, he slips on the wet ground and goes down, face-first. Looks brutal. But, in classic Rajini style, he just gets up, brushes it off, and heads back inside like nothing happened.

The footage starts pretty innocently. He steps out in a t-shirt, grabs his morning paper, and then bam—down he goes. No fuss, no drama. He’s up and moving before you can even process what happened.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Times Applaud Trends (@timesapplaudtrends)

How did the Internet react? 

Naturally, social media’s in a frenzy. People are worried about his privacy—like, who’s even filming this inside his own house? Some folks think the video’s fake; others are more bothered by the fact that something so personal got out in the first place.

Comments range from “How did this even get leaked?” to people calling out how low it is to share someone’s vulnerable moment just for internet clout. One user even joked about his CCTV getting hacked.

Meanwhile, on the professional side, Rajinikanth’s got a lot happening. He’s gearing up for the release of Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The movie’s stacked with big names—Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, and a bunch of others. It’s about Deva, an ageing gangster trying to pull his old crew back together using some wild tech stashed in antique gold watches. Sounds like a proper action-packed ride, with plenty of drama and chaos.

And that’s not all. There’s a sequel to Jailer in the works too—Jailer 2, following up on last year’s massive hit. If all goes to plan, that should drop late 2025 or early 2026. 

