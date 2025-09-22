LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Cheap Publicity’ Guwahati Student Slammed For Insensitive Post During Assamese Mourning Of Zubeen Garg’s Death

‘Cheap Publicity’ Guwahati Student Slammed For Insensitive Post During Assamese Mourning Of Zubeen Garg’s Death

A Guwahati student faces backlash after mocking Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg’s death in a viral video. Public outrage highlights the need for empathy, respect, and responsible speech during collective grief, showing that online actions carry real-world consequences.

Guwahati Student Sparks Outrage Mocking Zubeen Garg’s Death (Pc: X)
Guwahati Student Sparks Outrage Mocking Zubeen Garg’s Death (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 22, 2025 09:23:24 IST

The abrupt death of Assamese music star Zubeen Garg has put Assam in a state of collective sorrow. The emotional release of affection and admiration to the dead singer is evidence of the huge cultural influence. But this is the moment one student of Guwahati chose to use to earn what many are terming as cheap publicity.

The student was caught on camera in a video that went viral which showed him making derogatory statements and laughing at the masses mourning causing a great wave of reaction on the social media pages. The event not just has been a shame to the involved person but has also created an important discussion on the boundaries of free speech and being morally obligated to find empathy when we all have experienced grief.

The Viral Backlash 

The offending video of the student Shivangi Bhattacherjee became viral and was condemned by everyone in the state. Great personalities, other students and common citizens were outraged by the act and termed it as a ghast display of insensitivity. Many viewers found the remarks of the students he was heartbroken at, and it was a direct insult to the memory of Zubeen Garg and the grieving of the people of the Assamese community, who had a strong attachment to it.

The speed at which the video went viral shows how effective social media is when it comes to shaping the mind of the masses and even blaming people in their actions, particularly when they can be seen to be offending certain cultural phenomena.

A Lesson in Public Decorum

The case is a stark wake up call to the fact that as much as the internet provides a platform of self-expression, it does not provide protection against the searching glare of the public or the ramifications of speech. The move by the student to create some form of cheap publicity has instead caused a lot of criticism and lost image.

In a world where people are becoming more and more interconnected, the incident underscores the need to be empathetic and respectful and understanding, more so when handling such delicate matters as death and collective grief. It further facilitates the viewpoint that one can be supreme by keeping it real rather than spectacular to the people.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Final Moments Revealed In His Last Video: Iconic Assamese Singer Jumped Into The Water Without A…

viral backlashZubeen Garg

