‘CLEAR Provocation!’ Keralites Post Beef-Eating Videos To Protest The Kerala Story 2 As RSS Member Claims ‘Never Heard Of Beef Being Force-Fed In Kerala’

The recent social media uproar over The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has escalated in a strikingly provocative way, as viral clips of people eating beef circulate online as a symbolic act of protest against the film’s narrative.

They’re normalizing beef because they know how sacred the cow is to us. This isn’t just a movie it’s a storm that will blow away the left “

Accompanied by a short video clip, the post presents these beef-eating displays not as simple expressions of culinary preference, but as a pointed gesture—one that many interpret as trivializing or challenging a deeply held religious sentiment among Hindus, for whom the cow is sacred.

The Trigger: A Controversial Trailer Moment Of ‘The Kerala Story 2’

The controversy can be traced to a scene in the film’s trailer, released in early 2026. It shows a Hindu woman allegedly being forced to consume beef by her in-laws, portrayed as part of a broader narrative involving coercion and religious conversion—often described in Indian political discourse as “love jihad.”

For many viewers, particularly in parts of northern and central India where cow protection carries significant cultural and religious meaning, the scene was seen as provocative or exaggerated. Critics—including political voices and commentators from Kerala—dismissed it as inflammatory and lacking factual basis. Among them, former Kerala DGP and RSS member Jacob Thomas reportedly stated he had “never heard of beef being force-fed in Kerala,” questioning the realism of the depiction.

Social media in Kerala responded with a mix of satire and defiance. Memes celebrating beef with parotta—a popular local pairing—circulated widely, with some joking that the trailer had even left out the customary side dishes.

From Online Satire to Public Gatherings

What began as online commentary soon moved offline. Student groups aligned with left-leaning parties, including SFI and DYFI, organized public “beef festivals” in cities such as Thiruvananthapuram. These events openly served beef dishes and were framed by organizers as affirmations of Kerala’s plural food culture and secular identity, as well as rebuttals to the film’s narrative.

Clips from these gatherings—and personal videos shared by individuals—spread rapidly across platforms. Some participants explicitly linked their actions to the film, presenting them as symbolic responses to what they viewed as misrepresentation.

Supporters of the film interpret these reactions as evidence that the story has touched a sensitive nerve. Critics, on the other hand, describe the protests as legitimate cultural resistance against what they consider divisive or stereotypical storytelling about Kerala.

Box Office and Broader Debate

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond released in theatres on February 28, 2026, after a temporary stay was lifted. Early box office reports indicated a strong opening, though protests in parts of Kerala led to show disruptions in certain locations.

For supporters, the film’s performance signals public endorsement of its themes. For detractors, the surrounding controversy—including the viral beef-eating trend—underscores how cinema has become intertwined with broader debates over food practices, faith, identity, and regional representation.

Whether viewed as an overreaction or as a deliberate assertion of Kerala’s pluralistic ethos, the viral videos have become emblematic of the larger debate—one that extends beyond the film itself and into the complex intersections of religion, culture, and freedom of expression in contemporary India.

