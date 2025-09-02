LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Controversy Hojayegi': Mrunal Thakur Gives Mean Girl Energy While Taking A Dig At Anushka Sharma In New Viral Interview- Watch!

Mrunal Thakur faces renewed criticism after a resurfaced video allegedly targeting Anushka Sharma goes viral. Following her earlier apology for body-shaming Bipasha Basu, Thakur’s remarks have sparked fresh outrage, fueling debates on celebrity accountability and the lasting impact of words

Mrunal Thakur under fire again for resurfaced controversial remarks (Pc: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur under fire again for resurfaced controversial remarks (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 2, 2025 15:40:52 IST

Mrunal Thakur is again being targeted on the internet with a second controversial video going viral after she was previously criticized over an old comment about Bipasha Basu. Although Thakur issued an apology over the so-called manly with muscles remark to Basu, a new video has emerged in which the actor seems to make a indirect attack on Anushka Sharma, which prompted another wave of outrage and a mean girl tag on social media.

Before revealing very much about the film, she quipped, “controversies hojayegi”. The video, which is purportedly a part of an interview that took place earlier, features Thakur speaking about a film she did not accept that later became a huge hit stating that the actress who ended up playing the lead role is not working currently, but I am. No names were given, but netizens were quick to draw the line to Anushka Sharma and the movie “Sultan” which stars Sharma in the role of Thakur. The two scandals have led to a larger discussion of how celebrities behave, and the enduring effects of words.



The Bipasha Basu Incident: A Lesson in Body-Shaming

The initial scandal started when a footage of a young Mrunal Thakur appeared on the Internet in which the actor was recorded making derogatory and fat-shaming remarks about the figure of Bipasha Basu. Here she said, Do you want to marry a girl that is manly and has muscles? Get married Bipasha: a stern condemnation followed.

Thakur later gave a public apology after the video went viral and said she was very young and her words were not intended to be offensive. In a rather stylish reply, Bipasha Basu wrote a post on her social media, Strong women lift another one up, and this message was taken by many to mean a dignified reply.

The Anushka Sharma Remark: A Resurfacing of ‘Mean Girl Energy’

The most recent video to trend on social media is one in which Mrunal Thakur is talking about an acting opportunity that she missed. Sharing neither the name of the project nor the individual, she says that she turned down a movie that later became a blockbuster, attributing the success of the movie to the actress who replaced her. What has really caused the wave of hate to hit the internet is the follow up quote: then she is not at work at this moment, but I am, is itself a victory.

With the publicity that already surrounds the fact that Thakur was on the short-list to play Sultan before Anushka Sharma was given the role, the online community has made an obvious connection, accusing Thakur of an unwarranted and embittered comment against another actress who has, recently, retreated to concentrate on her family.

Also Read: SRK’s Daughter Suhana Khan bought A Land For Rs 12.91 Cr In Alibaug But Now She Has Landed In Legal Trouble- Here’s Why!

Tags: anushka sharmaMrunal ThakurMrunal Thakur controversy

