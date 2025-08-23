Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Rs 230 Crore Hit Stumbles, Will It Bounce Back?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has crossed Rs 230 crores in India at the end of day 9, but the action thriller is losing momentum. Though record-breaking initial performance was seen, weekdays dropped and now, when the film has started facing competition with War 2, it struggles to pull in traffic. With a rare star cast and a global appeal, can Coolie pick up again?

Coolie’s Thunderous Opening, Fading Momentum

Coolie hit the screens on August 14, 2025, booming in with first-day earnings of Rs 65 crore, a career-best for Rajinikanth and the second-largest ever for a Tamil movie after Leo (Rs 66 crore). The first weekend’s gross became Rs 229.65 crore. Nevertheless, weekdays were disappointing, with the Monday collection falling to Rs 12 crore.

According to the steep post-release collection drop, it’s apparent that the audience reaction to the film has been mixed despite much appreciation toward Rajinikanth’s performance in the movie.

Coolie Day 9 Box Office Collection

On its Day 9, August 22, 2025 Rajnikanth starrer raked in Rs 5.50 crore in India overall in all languages. So yes! finally Coolie has surpassed the Rs 230 crores target with a gross amount of Rs 235.15 crore.

Coolie witnessed an overall Tamil occupancy of 20.39% while the blockbuster had an occupancy of 10.18 % in Hindi. Coolie’s Tamil occupancy was of 17.64%. Still, it ranks among Rajinikanth’s contributions as one of the highest openers.

Coolie is the biggest gainer worldwide and sets Rs 444 crore gross within eight days of its release, eyeing a Rs 450 crore collection on its 9th day. It is indisputably the biggest Indian hit overseas in the year 2025 with a grossing amount of Rs 167 crore, surpassing Chhaava (Rs 90 crore) and Saiyaara (Rs 160 crore).

Will Coolie Bounce Back?

Coolie was struck down in spite of being a huge commercial success, earning nearly Rs 27 crore more than War 2 (Rs 208.25 crore). The second weekend is more critical for crossing the Rs 250 crore domestic total and heading toward the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

Continuous strength from Tamil Nadu and overseas may propel Coolie to a 5th or 6th highest gainer among Tamil films ever, though perhaps not to the lofty expectations set by the pre-release industry records. Time will tell!

